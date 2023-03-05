Bandi invokes Hindu majority mantra to woo Adilabad voters

Accusing MLA Jogu Ramanna of taking a 40 per cent commission on developmental works, Sanjay called on the public to vote for the BJP candidate, invoking the memory of the late Lala Radheshyam, a Hindu leader of Adilabad.(Photo: Twitter/@bandisanjay_bjp)

Adilabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday challenged the MIM leadership to contest the Adilabad MLA seat, citing the latter’s claim that their voters would be crucial in deciding the election results in the Assembly constituency.

Accusing MLA Jogu Ramanna of taking a 40 per cent commission on developmental works, Sanjay called on the public to vote for the BJP candidate, invoking the memory of the late Lala Radheshyam, a Hindu leader of Adilabad.

Speaking at a party induction meeting in Adilabad town, Sanjay said that the MIM, representing 12 per cent of Bihar’s population, was able to win five seats. Against this backdrop, he questioned how many seats should Hindus, who comprise 80 per cent of Telangana’s population, should win.

He also attacked the BRS, dubbing it the ‘Bar and Restaurant Party’, in a tongue-in-cheek reference to the Delhi liquor scam. He questioned how MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha got Rs 100 crore, alleged to be her share in the liquor scam, when there was no money for welfare schemes.

Bandi Sanjay said that beneficiaries of schemes like Kalyanalaxmi were getting money after having children, instead of at the time of the wedding.

He also accused the BRS of indulging in liquor, sand, granite and drug mafia. He said that there was no protection for the public, citing the death by suicide of Dr Preethi, who was harassed by her senior.

BJP leaders and cadre took out a candlelight rally in condolence of Dr Preethi’s death in Adilabad town. Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao and district president Payal Shankar also spoke on the occasion.