Amit Shah to arrive in Hyderabad on March 12

HYDERABAD: Union home minister Amit Shah will take part in an interaction with professionals at Sangareddy during his visit to the city on March 12, party sources said.

The venue was finalised at Sangareddy as the model code of conduct is in force in the city for the Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad teachers’ constituency Legislative Council polls. He will attend the interaction after participating in an event at the Central Industrial Security Force campus.

BJP state leaders said professionals, including doctors, engineers, chartered accountants, advocates and lecturers, among others, will be invited to the meeting Shah. The party leadership will reportedly seek inputs from the attendees on ways to strengthen the BJP in the state.

The visit comes about 10 days after Shah conducted a meeting with Telangana BJP leaders on February 28 in New Delhi. Following the conclusion of 18-day street corner meetings, Shah discussed various issues, including the Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa programme, with the core committee.

Shah reportedly told the leaders that he would concentrate on Telangana to ensure a win for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a senior BJP leader said, “Amit Shah, who is attending the CISF programme, gave time to the state party to conduct an interaction with professionals. We will be conducting the meeting on March 12, a day before the teachers MLC election,” the leader said.

BJP state general secretary G. Premender Reddy , said that he visited the venue of Shah’s meeting in Sangareddy on Saturday. “Based on available seating capacity, we will invite the professional to interact with Amit Shah,” he said.

After the interaction, Amit will move to Bidar in neighbouring Karnataka, which is also poll-bound this year.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar decided to conduct a one-day deeksha over atrocities against women on March 6. He will observe the deeksha at the BJP state party office in Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Bhavan, along with other leaders.