  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 04 Mar 2023 Amit Shah to arrive ...
Nation, Politics

Amit Shah to arrive in Hyderabad on March 12

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Mar 5, 2023, 12:37 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2023, 12:53 am IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

HYDERABAD: Union home minister Amit Shah will take part in an interaction with professionals at Sangareddy during his visit to the city on March 12, party sources said.

The venue was finalised at Sangareddy as the model code of conduct is in force in the city for the Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad teachers’ constituency Legislative Council polls. He will attend the interaction after participating in an event at the Central Industrial Security Force campus.

BJP state leaders said professionals, including doctors, engineers, chartered accountants, advocates and lecturers, among others, will be invited to the meeting Shah. The party leadership will reportedly seek inputs from the attendees on ways to strengthen the BJP in the state.

The visit comes about 10 days after Shah conducted a meeting with Telangana BJP leaders on February 28 in New Delhi. Following the conclusion of 18-day street corner meetings, Shah discussed various issues, including the Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa programme, with the core committee.

Shah reportedly told the leaders that he would concentrate on Telangana to ensure a win for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a senior BJP leader said, “Amit Shah, who is attending the CISF programme, gave time to the state party to conduct an interaction with professionals. We will be conducting the meeting on March 12, a day before the teachers MLC election,” the leader said.

BJP state general secretary G. Premender Reddy , said that he visited the venue of Shah’s meeting in Sangareddy on Saturday. “Based on available seating capacity, we will invite the professional to interact with Amit Shah,” he said.

After the interaction, Amit will move to Bidar in neighbouring Karnataka, which is also poll-bound this year.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar decided to conduct a one-day deeksha over atrocities against women on March 6. He will observe the deeksha at the BJP state party office in Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Bhavan, along with other leaders.

...
Tags: amit shah, sangareddy, bandi sanjay
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 05 March 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Amit Shah wants police to make best use of technology to increase conviction rates
Amit Shah to travel to Madhya Pradesh, Odisha for Lok Sabha Pravas initiative

Latest From Nation

CM Sarma also launched an attack on the Left-Congress alliance and said,

People of northeast reiterated their trust in PM Modi, says Assam CM Sarma

India is the destination for businesses: Sitharaman

A group of 93 former civil servants called upon the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak out against the outrageous acts committed against religious minorities and to ensure that the police and other officials prevented the recurrence of such incidents.(PTI Photo)

Former civil servants want PM’s assurance to Christians

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin alleged that videos and pictures of certain incidents that took place in other States were being circulated to spread rumours that migrant workers were being attacked in Tamil Nadu. They are ‘against the Indian nation; they cause harm to the integrity of the country,’ he said.(Twitter/@mkstalin)

Stalin warns rumour mongers of strict action



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jagan dares Naidu to convince people

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Twitter)

AIMIM chief backs quota for backward Muslims, repeal of 'draconian' laws

The party condemned the recent efforts by a few 'self-proclaimed leaders' to 'legitimise Sangh Parivar' and enter into 'talks' with saffron outfits. These have no legal validity. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (File Photo: DC)

BJP fuelling fire of hatred, targeting minorities, Dalits, tribals, women: Sonia

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi speaks during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Shah in Bihar on Saturday, Nitish and Tejashwi to also hold rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address BJP supporters at two places in Bihar on Saturday (PTI)

Asad’s Delhi residence attacked

Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. Delhi Police must catch them immediately, Owaisi tweeted. — PTI
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->