Tikait, Swamy, talk farm laws, politics with KCR

KCR who is in Delhi meet farmers leader Rakesh Tikait and Dr Subramanian Swamy. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Continuing his meetings with leaders perceived to be against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday met BJP Rajya Sabha me-mber Subramanian Swamy and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Singh Tikait.

TRS sources said the CM is likely to fly to Ranchi on Friday to meet Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Friday.

Dr Swamy and Tikait discussed national politics and Rao explained, over lunch, his efforts to bring together like-minded parties in a front against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, TS Planning Board vicechairman Vinod Kumar and Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar were present.

Dr Swamy’s meeting fuelled speculations that he had sought a Rajya Sabha seat from the TRS; his tenure would end on April 24. Dr Swamy has bitterly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies and has bene estranged from the BJP. The TRS will have three vacancies by June.

Rao was camping in Delhi since February 28. He held no political meetings until Thursday.

There were speculations that Rao would attend the Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav’s election rally in Varanasi. The CM did not go to Varanasi.

TRS workers had erected hoardings and flexis along the roads and junctions in Varanasi with pictures of Rao, Mamata, Akhilesh and Stalin, anticipating his visit to Varanasi.