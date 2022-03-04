Nation Politics 04 Mar 2022 Revanth wants probe ...
Nation, Politics

Revanth wants probe into realty permission

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 4, 2022, 7:07 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2022, 7:07 am IST
Of the 157 IAS and 139 IPS officers in Telangana state, only Bihar native officials were getting plum postings, he alleged
Telangana State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC)
 Telangana State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC)

Hyderabad: State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday demanded an inquiry into the permissions granted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and TS Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and land allotments made by the TS Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation headed by IAS officers hailing from Bihar, Somesh Kumar, Arvind Kumar and Jayesh Ranjan.

Continuing his attack of the last couple of days, Revanth Reddy wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to express his objections to the postings of all-India services (AIS) officers.

 

Of the 157 IAS and 139 IPS officers in Telangana state, only Bihar native officials were getting plum postings, he alleged. This when one of the main aspirations behind the formation of Telangana state was self-rule.

Despite this, Revanth Reddy wrote, the state was still “in the clutches of the rule of outsiders.” Reminding  the CM of his statement in a TV interview in 2008  that his ancestors came to the state from Bihar, Revanth Reddy told Chandrashekar Rao that he had handed over the administration to officers from Bihar.

 

He said the people would not take kindly to the presence of Bihar AIS officers around the CM. He asked the CM for the reasons for his behind his dependence on officials from Bihar, despite the presence of several officers from the state.

He asked why the CM had appointed officers from Bihar as Chief Secretary and Director General of Police continued them there for long periods of time.

Revanth Reddy reeled out the names of the IAS officers hailing from Bihar — Somesh Kumar, Rajat Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Jayesh Ranjan, Neetu Kumar Prasad and IPS officer Anjani Kumar.

 

The state Congress chief said that DGP M. Mahendar Reddy had issued a press release to rebut his claims only under pressure from the TRS leadership. Mahendar Reddy did not disclose medical reports of his fracture when went on medical leave giving charge to Anjani Kumar, he said.

Revanth Reddy said the AIS Officers Association is also led by “Bihari babus” and “they condemned our statements.” He said Telangana state was carved out to involve local intellectuals in the administration, but this was ignored, he said. Employees associations are also favouring the government, Revanth Reddy alleged.

 

Tags: a revanth reddy, hyderabad metropolitan development authority (hmda)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


