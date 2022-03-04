KCR calls on Jharkhand CM, says will meet all like-minded leaders

While speaking to the media along with Soren after their meeting, Rao said no ‘front’ of political parties had been formed so far. (Twitter: @TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who has been camping in Delhi since February 28, flew to Ranchi and visited his Jharkhand counterpart Hemanth Soren on Friday.

While speaking to the media along with Soren after their meeting, Rao said no ‘front’ of political parties had been formed so far. "Some people say I am forming an anti-BJP or anti-Congress front. Some others say third front, fourth front. This is not an anti-BJP or anti-Congress front, no front has been formed so far, but what will be made, you will see in the coming days,” Rao said.

“This cannot be decided by one or two people. We will all meet shortly and decide what needs to be done in this regard. We have just begun and what will turn out, whether a front or something else, will be decided later," Rao said.

Chandrashekar Rao was accompanied by his wife Shobha, daughter and MLC K. Kavitha, former MP B. Vinod Kumar, Rajya Sabha member J. Santosh Kumar and tourism minister V. Srinivas Goud. Chandrashekar Rao also met Shibu Soren, father of Hemanth Soren, and president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Chandrashekar Rao was peeved at the repeated questions posed by media personnel on forging an anti-BJP front. “I am clever. You cannot get anything out of me with these questions. But whatever I say, I say it with a good heart and intention. We want a better country and better development for the benefit of all the people," Rao remarked.

He said one did not need to be hasty in drawing conclusions at this stage as this was an effort to take India on the right path of development. He stated that his effort for unification of like-minded forces was for the development of the country as it needed to progress on all fronts. Chandrashekar Rao stated that even seven decades after Independence, India had not achieved the desired development that China and a few other countries could achieve. He said the onus was on every citizen to rectify it and he was meeting several leaders in this regard. "We are very clear. We need to lead this country to a new direction and take a new path. We have triggered a discussion in this direction," he said.