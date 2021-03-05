Nation Politics 04 Mar 2021 YSRC government &lsq ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC government ‘failed’ to supply safe drinking water, TD promises free supply

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 5, 2021, 12:15 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2021, 8:56 am IST
The TD government spent more than Rs 1,986 crore in various municipalities for people’s welfare
TDP politburo member Kala Venkat Rao alleged that major municipalities in Prakasam district, including Ongole, Giddalur, Markapur and Kanigiri, are staring at the face of a severe water crisis. — DC file photo
 TDP politburo member Kala Venkat Rao alleged that major municipalities in Prakasam district, including Ongole, Giddalur, Markapur and Kanigiri, are staring at the face of a severe water crisis. — DC file photo

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam on Thursday promised to provide free, safe and clean drinking water to urban residents and said the YSR Congress and its government failed in this respect.

TD politburo member Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao said here that free drinking water, as promised in the TD election manifesto, is the right of every citizen. He expressed confidence the party would win the present polls to the municipalities and corporations.

 

Venkata Rao said contamination of drinking water resulted in the spread of a mysterious disease in Eluru in West Godavari district in December last. More than 700 people fell sick and were admitted to hospitals in Eluru alone. “Pesticides were found in drinking water, due to which around 2.38 lakh people from Eluru were affected,” he said.

Venkata Rao recalled that at least 50 people fell sick and one person died in Kurnool after consuming contaminated water which was a result of improper sanitation. Damaged pipelines resulted in the contamination of the drinking water, he said.

 

He alleged that major municipalities in Prakasam district, including Ongole, Giddalur, Markapur and Kanigiri, are staring at the face of a severe water crisis because of the state government’s negligence to clear the drinking water supply bills.

Rao recalled that the previous Chandrababu Naidu government spent more than Rs 1,449 crore through the JNNURM projects across 12 municipal corporations for supply of drinking water, maintaining the sewerage system, repairing roads and drains and for solid waste management. The TD government, he said, effectively utilized the funds from the 14th Finance Commission and other sources. “The TD government spent more than Rs 1,986 crore in various municipalities for people’s welfare,” he claimed.

 

Rao urged the people to teach a befitting lesson to the YSRC in the municipal elections for its government’s “utter failure” to supply people with safe drinking water.

...
Tags: kimidi kala venkat rao, eluru mystery illness, ysrc failed safe drinking water, water crisis in prakasam district, municipal polls andhra pradesh, tdp campaign municipal polls
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The bench opined that the town planning officers at all levels were in connivance with builders of illegal constructions, and hence they were ignoring violations.

Telangana HC blames field staff for illegal buildings in city

Venkata Reddy said that no one, from the commissioner of the local municipality to minister, K.T. Rama Rao, had acted on his complaints for the past six months. (DC file photo)

Komatireddy petitions CJ over silence on illegal structure

Having expressed its displeasure over the way objectionable content, including pornography was being shown on OTT platforms without prior screening, the court asked Mr Mehta to place before it the recently notified Information Technology Rules, which provide for regulation of content on OTT platforms. — PTI file photo

SC favours screening of programmes on OTT platforms

It was decided to hold the budget session after the MLC elections, the results of which will be declared on March 17. — DC file photo

Telangana CM for 7-day budget session from March 18



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Dejected Telangana Congress leaders stream into ‘buoyant’ BJP

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP&BJP State President, addresses the media at BJP State Office, Nampally in Hyderabad.(DC image/SSR)

Opposition spreading lies about controversial farm laws: Modi

Lies are being spread that farmers will lose their lands owing to the new laws, said Mr.Modi (PTI)

Trouble brews in Congress as one more MLA resigns ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Pondy visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a press conference at AICC headquarters. (PTI)

Toolkit case: Delhi police deny lapse in probe against activist Disha Ravi

Chief metropolitan magistrate Pankaj Sharma allowed Ms Ravi to speak to her family members over the phone for 15 minutes a day. — ANI file photo

Rahul accuses Modi government of carrying out raids against those who are pro-farmers

Gandhi used the hashtag 'ModiRaidsProFarmers' with his tweet in Hindi to take a dig at the government. (PTI file photo /R Senthil Kumar)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham