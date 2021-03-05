TD picks Nani’s daughter Kesineni Swetha as Mayor candidate in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam cleared the air on its Mayor candidate in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) elections by announcing Kesineni Swetha as their nominee. Incidentally, Swetha is the daughter of Vijayawada MP, Kesineni Srinivas, alias Nani, who is presently campaigning for the success of TD candidates.

The party’s State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu made the announcement and asked the cadre to work together to ensure TD victory.

The TD in Vijayawada city was earlier divided into two groups with one headed by Nani and another by MLC Buddha Venkanna and Nagul Meera.

The party high command made Nani the in-charge in the VMC elections. Recently, he changed the candidate in division 39 by giving the ticket to a migrant leader, K Siva Sarma, who recently joined TD from YSRC. There was another conflict when the division 34 candidate Kotteti Hanumantha Rao was replaced by a follower of Vangaveeti Radhakrishna.

The dissident leaders, furious that their candidates were replaced by migrant leaders, strongly opposed the candidature of Swetha for the Mayor post and demanded that a nominee from their group be chosen for the post.

The internal conflicts went to the notice of party boss N Chandrababu Naidu, who called leaders from the two warring factions and appointed Atchannaidu to resolve the differences.

Swetha, who completed her primary education in Atkinson School and Siddhartha School here and at Lawrence School Ooty, studied Intermediate in The International School at Bangalore before her BA in psychology and economics from Emory University, Atlanta.

She worked in the microfinance service project, Ghana, Child Psychology programme, Ireland and Tata Trust rural development and Tata Trust caner programme Assam, AP, Odisha and Rajasthan.

Interestingly, Swetha was involved in the election campaign of Atlanta Senator in 2014, on behalf of Hillary Clinton in the US presidential election 2016. She campaigned for TD in the 2014 and 2019 elections.