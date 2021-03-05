Nation Politics 04 Mar 2021 TD picks Nani’ ...
Nation, Politics

TD picks Nani’s daughter Kesineni Swetha as Mayor candidate in Vijayawada

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 5, 2021, 12:06 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2021, 12:06 am IST
The TD in Vijayawada city was earlier divided into two groups with one headed by Nani and another by MLC Buddha Venkanna and Nagul Meera
Kesineni Swetha — Twitter
 Kesineni Swetha — Twitter

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam cleared the air on its Mayor candidate in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) elections by announcing Kesineni Swetha as their nominee. Incidentally, Swetha is the daughter of Vijayawada MP, Kesineni Srinivas, alias Nani, who is presently campaigning for the success of TD candidates.

The party’s State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu made the announcement and asked the cadre to work together to ensure TD victory.

 

The TD in Vijayawada city was earlier divided into two groups with one headed by Nani and another by MLC Buddha Venkanna and Nagul Meera.

The party high command made Nani the in-charge in the VMC elections. Recently, he changed the candidate in division 39 by giving the ticket to a migrant leader, K Siva Sarma, who recently joined TD from YSRC. There was another conflict when the division 34 candidate Kotteti Hanumantha Rao was replaced by a follower of Vangaveeti Radhakrishna.

The dissident leaders, furious that their candidates were replaced by migrant leaders, strongly opposed the candidature of Swetha for the Mayor post and demanded that a nominee from their group be chosen for the post.

 

The internal conflicts went to the notice of party boss N Chandrababu Naidu, who called leaders from the two warring factions and appointed Atchannaidu to resolve the differences.

Swetha, who completed her primary education in Atkinson School and Siddhartha School here and at Lawrence School Ooty, studied Intermediate in The International School at Bangalore before her BA in psychology and economics from Emory University, Atlanta.

She worked in the microfinance service project, Ghana, Child Psychology programme, Ireland and Tata Trust rural development and Tata Trust caner programme Assam, AP, Odisha and Rajasthan.

 

Interestingly, Swetha was involved in the election campaign of Atlanta Senator in 2014, on behalf of Hillary Clinton in the US presidential election 2016. She campaigned for TD in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

...
Tags: td mayor candidate in vijayawada, kesineni nani, kesineni swetha, chandrababu naidu, atchannaidu, campaign for hillary clinton, telugu desam party
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Childline, police and NGOs complained that shifting the home to Mahbubabad would cause inconvenience as Warangal is the headquarters for 16 districts. — DC Image

Government Children’s home goes out of reach in Warangal

In Amalapuram municipality, six of 30 wards have become unanimous. — Representational image

680 in fray for 10 East Godavari municipalities

General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), stated that the country was facing a complex and challenging security environment, which dictates enhancement of military capabilities and requires addressing voids in war-fighting abilities. — By arrangement

Armed forces must transform to stay relevant: General Rawat

Dr Soundararajan, who is currently holding additional charge as Lt. Governor of Puducherry, will accept the honour through a virtual mode from Puducherry. — DC file photo

Telangana Governor among Top 20 Global Women of Excellence Award 2020



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Dejected Telangana Congress leaders stream into ‘buoyant’ BJP

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP&BJP State President, addresses the media at BJP State Office, Nampally in Hyderabad.(DC image/SSR)

Opposition spreading lies about controversial farm laws: Modi

Lies are being spread that farmers will lose their lands owing to the new laws, said Mr.Modi (PTI)

Trouble brews in Congress as one more MLA resigns ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Pondy visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a press conference at AICC headquarters. (PTI)

Toolkit case: Delhi police deny lapse in probe against activist Disha Ravi

Chief metropolitan magistrate Pankaj Sharma allowed Ms Ravi to speak to her family members over the phone for 15 minutes a day. — ANI file photo

Rahul accuses Modi government of carrying out raids against those who are pro-farmers

Gandhi used the hashtag 'ModiRaidsProFarmers' with his tweet in Hindi to take a dig at the government. (PTI file photo /R Senthil Kumar)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham