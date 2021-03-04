Nation Politics 04 Mar 2021 KCR to call voters a ...
Nation, Politics

KCR to call voters and seek votes for TRS candidates in MLC polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 4, 2021, 4:41 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2021, 4:41 am IST
This is for the first time that the CM will be speaking directly to voters over the phone, seeking votes for the TRS in the elections
The TRS chief said he would select the names of a few voters randomly covering Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda and speak to them directly over the phone. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)
 The TRS chief said he would select the names of a few voters randomly covering Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda and speak to them directly over the phone. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will call a few graduate voters over the phone and seek their votes for party candidates fighting the March 14 MLC polls for two seats.

Official sources in TRS said the CM took this decision at the party's MLC election strategy meeting' held with in-charge ministers and senior party leaders on Wednesday. This is for the first time that the CM will be speaking directly to voters over the phone, seeking votes for the TRS in the elections.

 

The decision came as a surprise to party leaders and cadre who said that it showed the importance being given by the party chief to the MLC polls. In the past, the party never took the MLC elections seriously.

Rao is learnt to have directed ministers and party leaders to provide him with the phone numbers of graduate voters in six districts that are going to the polls. The CM asked them to categorise the voters as graduates, postgraduates, private employees, government employees, women, IT employees, advocates and other professionals and provide their phone numbers accordingly.

 

The TRS chief said he would select the names of a few voters randomly covering Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda and speak to them directly over the phone, explaining the welfare schemes and development programmes undertaken by the TRS government.

The CM will also counter the claims of the Opposition that TRS failed the youth, students and employees. Sources said he wanted to discuss with voters the high salary hikes and increments he had extended to government employees and the highest-ever filling of 1.32 lakh government jobs in six years.

 

He wanted to assure the employees and students about the government's plans to implement the new Pay Revision Commission to employees and issuance of job notifications to fill over 50,000 posts soon after the MLC polls.

The CM was spending six to eight hours every day to discuss party's strategy for upcoming MLC polls and Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll for the past two weeks. This has boosted the morale of the party leaders and cadre. Party sources say that barring Assembly elections, the CM had never spent this much time on any election in Telangana since 2014 and had, instead, handed over all the election responsibilities to his son K.T. Rama Rao.

 

However, in the backdrop of the TRS suffering electoral setbacks in the recent Dubbak Assembly bypoll and GHMC elections and the Congress intensifying its activities with padayatras, the CM is learnt to have decided to handle the party strategy for the upcoming elections himself if only to decisively check the growth of the two Opposition parties.

...
Tags: kcr to call voters and seek votes for trs candidates in mlc polls, kcr to call for mlc polls, mlc polls in telangana, trs campaign for mlc polls, kcr
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

After the prolonged Covid-19 lockdowns, theatres were allowed to resume shows with 50 per cent occupancy from December 4. They were permitted to have full occupancy from February 12. (Photo: AFP)

Theatre owners in TS press for relief package, seek collection of parking fee

With the state government facing a funds crunch due to the Coronavirus-induced financial crisis, the finance department is exploring all the options to mobilise funds ahead of Budget 2021-22. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana tops in PDAs; Funds lying unused in banks to be reclaimed

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday demanded that the BJP offer an apology to the people of Telangana state for its failure to get the ITIR (IT Investment Region) project to Hyderabad. (Photo: Twitter @KTRTRS)

BJP must apologise to Telangana over ITIR: KTR

The SEC’s contention was that the ward volunteers should not be entrusted with the distribution of voters’ slips and they should be without mobile phones as it would result in influencing the voters.

HC suspends SEC direction to ward volunteers during polls



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Opposition spreading lies about controversial farm laws: Modi

Lies are being spread that farmers will lose their lands owing to the new laws, said Mr.Modi (PTI)

AIADMK puts up show of unity on Jaya anniversary with Sasikala factor casting shadow

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala pays floral tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary, at her residence in Chennai, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (PTI)

J&K HC refuses to entertain plea seeking reenactment of cow slaughter ban law

The beef ban was one of the 153 state laws repealed by the Centre under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The RPC has since been replaced by Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo: Representational | ANI)

Shah assures statehood to J&K at appropriate time; says its development top priority

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI)

Dejected Telangana Congress leaders stream into ‘buoyant’ BJP

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP&BJP State President, addresses the media at BJP State Office, Nampally in Hyderabad.(DC image/SSR)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham