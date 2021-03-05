KCR arms TRS cadre with 'govt jobs’ bramhastra to nail oppn

Rao secured the data to nail opposition criticism that the TRS government had failed to provide government jobs in the past six years. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao have gathered data from various states on government job creation between 2014 and 2020 which shows that the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) tops in filling up vacancies during the period.

Rao secured the data to nail opposition criticism that the TRS government had failed to provide government jobs in the past six years. The data obtained from West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka shows that they all lag behind Telangana state in providing government jobs.

The data will be used during the ongoing MLC election campaign where the entire pitch is revolving around job creation. Rao directed his party leaders and cadre to extensively publicise the data by printing pamphlets and distributing them to all graduate voters during door-to-door canvassing.

A comparison of Public Service Commissions of different states obtained by the Chief Minister revealed that TSPSC stood at the top by filling up 30,594 vacancies in six years. West Bengal PSC could fill only 13,262 vacancies during the same period, while the figure in Odisha is 9,591 and that of Chhattisgarh at 7,553.

In terms of government jobs that have been provided, the Telangana government tops having filled 1,26,641 posts from 2014 to 2020. Incidentally, none of the other states managed to touch the six-digit mark. Next in line Haryana government filled 85,100 vacancies, Tamil Nadu 55,863 while the Karnataka government recruited a mere 40,009 personnel in six years.

Armed with the data, TRS leaders and cadre will undertake a door-to-door campaign in the next two weeks with a promise to fill another 50,000 vacancies in various government departments soon after the MLC elections.