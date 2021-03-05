Nation Politics 04 Mar 2021 Jagan is live wire t ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan is live wire that kills all: Chandrababu Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 5, 2021, 4:44 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2021, 8:28 am IST
The former CM said if his party was voted to power, his first step would be the cancellation of the steep hike in property taxes
Chandrababu Naidu launched his party’s municipal poll campaign from Kurnool on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter @TDPofficial)
 Chandrababu Naidu launched his party’s municipal poll campaign from Kurnool on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter @TDPofficial)

KURNOOL: Telugu Desam national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu who launched his party’s municipal poll campaign from Kurnool on Thursday called upon the people to get rid of the “scourge” of Jagan rule and envision its replacement with a people's government led by the TD.

“People are fed up with Jagan’s rule, and it will not be long before TD returns to power,” Naidu said.

 

Naidu who held a roadshow from Peddamarket to Chennamma circle covering all the important junctions in Kurnool city sought to strike a familiar chord with the public and spoke about the rise in petrol and gas prices and lack of avenues to earn a decent living in the state.

The former CM said if his party was voted to power, his first step would be the cancellation of the steep hike in property taxes. He expressed optimism that the TD would win Kurnool Municipal Corporation in the present polls, as he “sees a surge in people’s support towards the TD”.

 

Advocates of the Kurnool bar association raised slogans of "Go back Naidu" as he had not favoured shifting of the AP high court to Kurnool. He told them they were misguided by vested interests and that he was never against the ‘High Court for Kurnool’ demand.

Addressing a well-attended meeting at Chennamma circle, Naidu trashed the YSRC and said chief minister Jagan had sought votes of the people in the assembly polls in 2019 by beseeching them to give him "one chance", and that was enough to “ruin the lives of the people”.

 

He compared Jagan to a "live wire" that burned whoever came in contact with it.

On the populist schemes of YSRC like Ammavodi, Naidu said money transferred on one account was squeezed out by others. “Your husbands consume liquor supplied by government shops at exorbitant rates. The government is taking away your money.” Referring to the interstate movement of people and cargo between Mahbubnagar and Kurnool, he said, “all the money goes to Telangana” and "crazy brands of liquor in AP" too were money suckers.

 

In a reference to his detention at an airport, Naidu appealed to the police not to misuse their powers to please those who wielded power at the top and curbed the movement of political leaders. He said the police were brazenly subverting their power by forcing people to withdraw nominations in gram panchayat and municipal polls. Police were also foisting false cases to burden them with court proceedings, he said, adding that things will change for the good and TD is well on its way back to power as the “people are fed up with Jagan rule”.

 

...
Tags: chandra babu naidu at kurnool, chandrabbabu on jagan, jagan is live wire that kills all chandra babu naidu, municipal polls ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

The bench opined that the town planning officers at all levels were in connivance with builders of illegal constructions, and hence they were ignoring violations.

Telangana HC blames field staff for illegal buildings in city

Venkata Reddy said that no one, from the commissioner of the local municipality to minister, K.T. Rama Rao, had acted on his complaints for the past six months. (DC file photo)

Komatireddy petitions CJ over silence on illegal structure

Having expressed its displeasure over the way objectionable content, including pornography was being shown on OTT platforms without prior screening, the court asked Mr Mehta to place before it the recently notified Information Technology Rules, which provide for regulation of content on OTT platforms. — PTI file photo

SC favours screening of programmes on OTT platforms

It was decided to hold the budget session after the MLC elections, the results of which will be declared on March 17. — DC file photo

Telangana CM for 7-day budget session from March 18



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Dejected Telangana Congress leaders stream into ‘buoyant’ BJP

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP&BJP State President, addresses the media at BJP State Office, Nampally in Hyderabad.(DC image/SSR)

Opposition spreading lies about controversial farm laws: Modi

Lies are being spread that farmers will lose their lands owing to the new laws, said Mr.Modi (PTI)

Trouble brews in Congress as one more MLA resigns ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Pondy visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a press conference at AICC headquarters. (PTI)

Toolkit case: Delhi police deny lapse in probe against activist Disha Ravi

Chief metropolitan magistrate Pankaj Sharma allowed Ms Ravi to speak to her family members over the phone for 15 minutes a day. — ANI file photo

Rahul accuses Modi government of carrying out raids against those who are pro-farmers

Gandhi used the hashtag 'ModiRaidsProFarmers' with his tweet in Hindi to take a dig at the government. (PTI file photo /R Senthil Kumar)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham