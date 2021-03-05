Nation Politics 04 Mar 2021 Dasoju throws fresh ...
Nation, Politics

Dasoju throws fresh challenge at KCR, KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 5, 2021, 4:29 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2021, 4:29 am IST
Sravan Dasoju asks Chandrasekhar Rao and Rama Rao to immediately make an announcement and issue GOs on implementing ITIR project
Sravan also said that the challenge is also applicable to BJP, which is supposed to have given funds for the ITIR project. (Photo: Twitter @sravandasoju)
HYDERABAD: AICC national spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju on Thursday challenged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao to come up with concrete announcements on ITIR project, job notification and regularisation of contract employees. He said that the Congress party candidates will withdraw from MLC elections if the announcements are made in the form of Government Orders (GOs).

Putting the ball in their court, Sravan demanded them to quit, if they failed to accept his challenge.

 

He also said that the challenge is also applicable to BJP, which is supposed to have given funds for the ITIR project. He wondered why neither of the two had raised the ITIR issue in Parliament. He demanded leaders from TRS and BJP to persuade the matter with Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad demanding its restoration or stage a protest in front of the minister’s residence in Delhi to prove their sincerity.

"I ask Chandrasekhar Rao and Rama Rao to immediately make an announcement and issue GOs on implementing ITIR project with state funds irrespective of its estimated budget. They must issue a notification to fill up 1.93 lakh government jobs and initiate the process to regularize 1.20 lakh contract employees," Sravan said.

 

Alleging that BJP had cheated the State with regard to the ITIR project, Kazipet Coach Factory and AIIMS, he asked the party leaders to take his challenge or quit from the MLC elections.


