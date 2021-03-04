Nation Politics 04 Mar 2021 CM Jagan proves tota ...
CM Jagan proves total control over Pulivendula

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 4, 2021, 1:43 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2021, 1:43 am IST
Pulivendula was the only municipality in the district that saw unanimous elections
A total of 57 nominations were filed in the municipality, of which two were rejected. Of the remaining 49 nominations, 12 withdrew their papers on Tuesday and Wednesday. — Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM
Kadapa: The YSR Congress flag was hoisted in the Chief Minister's hometown, the Pulivendula Municipality, on Wednesday. Jagan maintained his formidable grip on his hometown as his partymen were elected without contest in all the 33 wards of Pulivendula.

A total of 57 nominations were filed in the municipality, of which two were rejected. Of the remaining 49 nominations, 12 withdrew their papers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Eventually, only 37 nominations remained. Of these, YSRC candidates filed two nominations each in four wards.

 

Pulivendula was the only municipality in the district that saw unanimous elections. In Rayachoti and Yerraguntla municipalities, YSR Congress candidates won most of the wards. In these two municipalities, the ruling party is in a position to elect the Chairman.

YSRC could see its candidates unanimously elected in 23 of the 50 divisions in Kadapa municipal corporation by Wednesday evening. Election will be held for the remaining 27 divisions.

In Rayachoti municipality, YSRC candidates were set for unanimous election in 31 of the 33 wards, while elections will be held in two. In Yerraguntla municipality, out of 20 wards, 12 unanimously elected ruling party candidates and only 8 were in contest mode.

 

While there are 41 wards in Proddatur, ruling party candidates were unanimously elected in nine. Elections were to be held for the remaining 32 wards. Ten of the 35 wards in Badvel municipality were set for unanimous election of ruling party candidates. Elections were set for the remaining 15 places.

While there are 20 wards in Jammalamadugu municipality, YSR Congress candidates were to be elected unanimously in two wards while there will be contest in 18 wards. BJP candidates are contesting 16 wards. Elections were to be held for all the wards in one municipality in the district, Mydukuru. There are a total of 24 wards there.

 

Tags: ysrc flag in jagan's hometown pulivendula, ysrc wins rayachoti yerraguntla municipalities, kadapa corporation, proddatur, jammalamadugu municipality
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


