Botsa says YSRC clean sweep in municipal elections inevitable

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for municipal administration Botsa Satyanarayana has refuted allegations from the opposition Telugu Desam that there was a huge increase in property tax rates and termed it a lie being spread by the Telugu Desam leaders.

The minister told the media here that the TD was spreading misinformation as it was unable to digest its humiliating defeat in the grama panchayat elections. He expressed confidence about the YSRC winning the municipal elections too as is evident from the wave of unanimous elections by YSRC candidates in many municipalities.

Addressing the media here, the minister said so far 578 wards across the state have elected their representatives unanimously. Of them, YSRC candidates won 571 wards without polls, securing 98.8 per cent success. Municipal elections are being held in 75 municipalities and 12 corporations, rounding off a total of 2,794 wards.

Unlike the panchayat polls, municipal elections are being held on party symbol, the minister said, adding, “The people are satisfied with the good governance of Chief Minister Jagan and have reposed their trust in the government.”

The minister noted that the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government was reaching the benefits of welfare schemes to all eligible persons irrespective of their caste, religion, or party affiliation. “TD chief Chandrababu Naidu had failed to implement even a single promise he made during the 2014 polls and he’s trying to cheat the people again with his false promises,” he said.

Satyanarayana said TD leaders were engaging in a false propaganda against the state government by alleging a hike in property tax rates. “Although the TD manifesto now says the party is for quashing the property tax in municipalities and municipal corporations, in reality, it won't have authority over that tax even if the TD won the elections. There was no such thing as a hike or burdening the people with new taxes, as the YSRC government primarily focuses attention on public welfare,” he said.

Minister Satyanarayana said the TD has no candidates to field, as its cadre has lost faith in Naidu’s leadership. He said the panchayat elections have proven that YSRC is the clear winner with people’s blessings and its success march will continue in the coming municipal polls and other elections.