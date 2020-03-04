A Revanth Reddy land issue in focus

Hyderabad: The noose is tightening around Telangana Pra-desh Congress working president and Lok Sabha member A. Revanth Reddy as well as his younger brother A. Kondal Reddy for their alleged involvement in illegal occupation of lands in Gopanpally area near the financial district of the state capital.

Sources in the revenue department disclosed that Rajendranagar revenue divisional officer Chandrakala, who is enquiring into allegations against the Malkajgiri MP and his brother, has submitted an interim report to the Ranga Reddy district collector charging both brothers of fraudulently mutating lands and also violating the Telangana Water, Land and Trees Act (Walta).

The Malkajgiri MP and his brother have been accused of committing several irregularities to encroach on public and privately-owned lands at Gopanpally in Serilingampally mandal. Several victims have also accused Revanth Reddy of occupying a lake in the area.

Sources disclose that the RDO’s inquiry found that Mr Revanth Reddy and others occupied a land parcel of 1.14 acres in Komatikunta lake and encroached on a cart track admeasuring nine guntas.

Officials further found discrepancies in 10. 21 acres of land owned by Revanth and others in Survey No. 127. They have noticed that discrepancies took place after 1980. Till 1980, the Vaddera community owned the land on Survey No. 127 under the name of one Vaddera Mallaiah. Subsequently, the name was changed to Dabba Mallaiah.

Sources said since it has been found that the mutation of land claimed by the MP and his brother is illegal, they will have to face legal consequences.

It is learnt that the revenue authorities are quite likely to lodge a complaint of cheating, land grabbing and violation of WALTA Act against the MP and his brother in the next couple of days. Besides, civil proceedings will also be initiated to take back the land from the MP and his brother.