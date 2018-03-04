search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Wins in North-Eastern states boost Telangana BJP leaders’ morale

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | CHVM KRISHNA RAO
Published Mar 4, 2018, 1:11 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2018, 1:11 am IST
He said there’s little doubt BJP will come to power in the next election.
Dr K. Laxman
 Dr K. Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP’s stunning victories in the North-Eastern states are raising hopes and confidence among the state BJP leaders who have predicted that BJP will come to power in Telangana in the next elections. 

BJP state president Dr K. Laxman is of the view that under the Modi-Amit Shah leadership, the party has already established a lead in several states and now that clear dominance has extended to the remaining North-Eastern states, which was evident in the results declared on Saturday. 

 

He said Telangana people have tasted governance by Congress, TD and the TRS all these years but now they wanted a change in the st-ate and BJP is set to come to power in the next elections. 

BJP MLC and City BJP unit president N. Ramachandra Rao has said that a time has come now in Telangana where BJP alone remains the best political alternative before the people. He said there’s little doubt BJP will come to power in the next election. 

BJP chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao, addr-essing a news conference, has said when there were no seats and votes for BJP in the state Assemblies of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya in elections held last time, this time coming to power in two states and forming a non-Congress government in another state, clearly gives an indication that BJP will come to power in Telangana where it already had seats and votes for the last few years. 

He said BJP Central and state leadership in the coming days will script a fitting strategy for the party to come to power in the next elections.

Tags: north-east, dr k. laxman, n ramachandra rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2018 Indian Premier League: Dinesh Karthik named Kolkata Knight Riders captain

Karthik, who has played for Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Gujarat Lions (GL) in the past, has been a part of the Indian ODI and T20 side over the last one year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Dubai tests autonomous pods in drive for smart city

“The goal is to develop these two research vehicles,” Khaled al-Awadhi, director of Automated Collection Systems at the RTA, said.
 

iPhone X-style notch on a budget: Meet Oukitel U18

The notch houses a 13MP selfie camera, which can also do 2D facial recognition duties as well.
 

7 weirdest food from around the world you must try

We list 7 of the weirdest food from around the world. (Photos: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus 5T vs Honor View 10: Which one holds better resale value after 3 months?

Both these smartphones are positioned in a price category that sees users frequently upgrading to the new model within the course of a few months to a year.
 

Mum earns thousands selling her breast milk to bodybuilders

She even has a website where men can approach for the milk. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kamal Haasan to attend MNM’s Women’s Day celebrations in Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan

Politicians mislead Tamil Nadu woodcutters to Andhra Pradesh

Cong rushes top 2 leaders to Meghalaya as it heads for hung assembly

The Congress, seeking re-election in Meghalaya, a little over noon was leading the board ahead in 22 seats, nine short of the majority target of 31 in the 60-seat assembly. (Photo: PTI/File)

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami launches Amma android app

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Karnataka CM has turned tech hub into garbage, crime city, says Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar releasing ‘Lekka Kodi’ booklet against state government in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham