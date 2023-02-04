  
YSRC MPs to introduce private bill in Parliament for SCS, bifurcation assurances

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 4, 2023, 7:28 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2023, 7:28 am IST
YSR Congress MPs said that they would introduce a private member's bill in Parliament for the implementation the Special Category Status. (PTI)
 YSR Congress MPs said that they would introduce a private member's bill in Parliament for the implementation the Special Category Status. (PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress MPs Talari Rangaiah, Pilli Subash Chandra Bose and N. Reddappa said on Friday that they would introduce a private member's bill in Parliament for the implementation of the guarantees given in the AP Reorganisation Act, including the Special Category Status.

The MPs said SCS was not a closed chapter, but a guarantee given by the Parliament and that they will stage a protest in the Parliament. “This is AP’s constitutional right,” they averred.

They said, “We will also introduce a Private Member's Bill on the issues proposed in the AP Reorganisation Act which have not been implemented. But even though there was a discussion on it today, it could not be done due to the adjournment of the House. We are working hard to gather the support of the other parties.”'

The YSRC MPs said that Anantapur Central University was not given enough funds. AP has a population equal to Rajasthan and Gujarat but as compared to the permissions given to the medical colleges there, no permissions were received for AP. Hence, we are demanding sanction of medical colleges to AP like Gujarat and Rajasthan.”

