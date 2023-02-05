  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 04 Feb 2023 YSRC goes on offense ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC goes on offense against rebel MLAs to quash dissent

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Feb 5, 2023, 12:26 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2023, 12:26 am IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked party leaders to strongly condemn the phone tapping allegations. (File Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked party leaders to strongly condemn the phone tapping allegations. (File Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: Ruling YSR Congress is taking to the dictum – offence is the best form of defence – to quickly and firmly deal with dissidence in the party. Party leadership wants to contain the rebellion to within Nellore district, without letting it spread to other areas.

As part of it, the ruling party leaders, including ministers and legislators, have increased their attacks against the three rebel MLAs in Nellore district. Undeterred, however, rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy is continuing his tirade against the YSRC and the state government. He is even preparing ground to proceed legally against the party and government.

In addition, Sridhar Reddy is trying to take away all YSRC cadres, with Nellore mayor Potluri Sravanthi already announcing her support to the rebel MLA. Countering this, the ruling party has started efforts to keep Nellore Municipal Corporation corporators within the YSRC. They have succeeded in that Nellore 22nd division corporator Vijaybhaskar Reddy, a known follower of Sridhar Reddy, has revolted against the rebel MLA and has even lodged a kidnap complaint against the Nellore Rural MLA in Vedayapalem police station.

According to sources, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has held a meeting with close aides, including party general-secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. Senior leaders pointed out that at present, dissent is noticeable in Nellore district, with some simmering in countable segments of remaining districts. They feel if the party fails to initiate measures to control growing dissent, then groupism could grow in coming days, which will not be good in view of 2024 elections.

The YSRC chief has asked party leaders to strongly condemn the phone tapping allegations and accordingly ministers, legislators and others leaders have counter attacked rebels, including Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, asking them to release proof of phone-tapping. They are asking the rebels to lodge complaints with the Union government, CBI or any other agency, thereby trying to undermine the credibility of those alleging phone-tapping.

Sources, however, have made it clear that party high-command is in no mood to suspend or expel Sridhar Reddy from party, as it will give him a golden chance to join the TD and strengthen his base in Nellore rural segment before the next elections.

They point out that when the then chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu lured 23 opposition YSRC MLAs to his side and offered some ministerial berths, Jagan did not initiate any stern action against the turncoats. They point out that similar is the case with regard to rebel MP K. Raghurama Krishnam Raju and MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy.

Rebels will, however, be side-lined by appointing new YSRC incharges for areas that the dissidents dominate. This will also provide opportunity to new incharges to strengthen their positions before the next elections.

...
Tags: kotamreddy sridhar reddy, nellore district, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, adviser to government on public affairs sajjala ramakrishna reddy, telugu desam chief nara chandrababu naidu, raghurama krishnam raju, venkatagiri mla anam ramanarayana reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

G. Kishan Reddy said that RRR will help regulate vehicular traffic in Hyderabad and also be useful for other districts. On its completion, new townships, industrial zones, IT firms, tourism centres, malls and parking complexes will come up, he said. Generation of employment and faster growth are possible with the RRR, the minister said. (Representational Image/DC)

Release your share of funds for RRR, Kishan urges CM

Braving all the problems created by Opposition parties and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chandrasekhar Rao is taking the state on the right developmental path, she said. (Representational Image/DC)

Kavitha: KCR achieved progress, despite NDA hurdles

The Union minister castigated the BRS government for not cooperating in the execution of railway projects earmarked for Telangana. “Land acquisition is critical for railways but the state has done precious little on this front, he said. The state government is focused on other things and not concerned about infrastructure development,” Vaishnaw said.(/DC)

Vaishnaw rules out privatisation of railways

As per IMD officials easterly/north-easterly winds will bring the temperature down by 3-4º Celsius at isolated places and the cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over the next two days across districts. (Representational DC Images)

Cold wave to continue in Hyderabad city



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending January 6

‘Woman of the Dead’ which premiers on January 5, Thursday is the story of a woman’s quest to find out who killed her husband. (Image credit: Netflix)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending Jan. 30

A new episode of the creator by Jan Ho-gi’s ‘Physical:100 ‘ drops this Tuesday in a show where the physical strength of 100 participants is put to test.––Netflix
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Smriti Irani slams Congress for disrupting proceedings in Parliament

File photo of Union minister Smriti Irani. (DC Image)

AAP to contest all seats in MP Assembly elections

The AAP will contest all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, due later this year. (Representational Image/AFP)

Delhi excise scam case: BJP stages protest at AAP office, demands CM's resignation

Police stop BJP workers who were staging a protest outside the AAP office over ED chargesheet against top AAP leaders, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

BJP govt at Centre fighting with everyone, alleges Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (PTI file photo)

Nitish breaks silence over KCR-led rally, says intention is to unite opposition

“If any political party holds a meeting and invites others they attend it. It was his rally and he invited others, I don’t see this as a big issue, let them do it,” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->