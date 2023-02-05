  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
PCC chief to cover seven Assembly segments in first phase of 'Haath se haath jodo'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Feb 5, 2023, 12:14 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2023, 12:14 am IST
TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy felt that minister K.T. Rama Rao does not have the stature to speak against Rahul Gandhi who inspired 140 crore Indians by walking the length and breadth of the nation. (File Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy will be covering seven Assembly segments in Mahbubabad Parliamentary constituency in the first phase of ‘Haath se haath jodo’ padayatra which he is starting from Medaram on Monday.

Meanwhile, the meeting, chaired by AICC in-charge Manickrao Thakre, and attended by Revanth Reddy, MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, the yatra’s monitoring committee convener A. Maheswar Reddy and others, witnessed heated deliberations and many were apprehensive that Revanth Reddy would mess up the ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ with his style of padayatra. However, Thakre said that the Bharat Jodo yatra’s message reaches every household.

Later briefing the media, he said that the first phase of the padayatra will continue till February 23 because of a three-day break for the AICC’s plenary. “A control room will be set up for proper coordination of the campaign,” he said.

Revanth Reddy drew parallels to the situation which existed prior to former chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy’s historic padayatra.

“Telangana is facing a similar crisis because of mis-governance. YSR’s yatra which started from Chevella not only ended the TD rule but also helped Congress to regain power,” he explained.

The PCC chief felt that the clear understanding between the BJP and the TRS was now wide open after the Governor’s address. Dr Tamilasai Soundararajan with her address has emerged as their ‘brand ambassador’. “Governor tried to protect KCR completely and hid the failures and brand ambassador,” he said.

Over minister K.T. Rama Rao’s remarks against Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy felt that he does not have the stature to speak against a man who inspired 140 crore Indians by walking the length and breadth of the nation.

