Leaders from MP and Maharashtra meet KCR, willing to join BRS

Hyderabad: Many former MPs, MLAs and local leaders from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh met BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday and expressed their willingness to join the BRS.

Party sources said that among them were National United Front of India president Gopal Rishikar Bharti from Chhattisgarh, former Madhya Pradesh MP Bodh Singh Bhagat, former Maharashtra MP Kushal Bhopche, former minister from Chhattisgarh, Chabbilal Ratre, former ZP chairman from Gadchiroli Pasula Sammayya and Republican Party Gadchiroli district president Srinivas Shankar.

Sources said that the leaders discussed Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, free power to agriculture and Aasara pensions among other schemes and the progress of rural and urban areas, agricultural development, industrial development and welfare programmes.

They welcomed the transformation of BRS into a national party and said that there was a need for an alternative progressive political leadership like that of Chandrashekar Rao in national politics. They expressed their willingness to join BRS soon, sources said.