KTR misleading people to cover up failures: Etala

BJP MLA Etala Rajendar said that people were ready to teach a fitting lesson to the BRS government. (File Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Etala Rajendar accused municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao of trying to cover up the failures of the BRS government and defaming the Central government during his marathon reply during the motion of thanks to the address of Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan here on Saturday,

Participating in the debate, Rajendar said that people were ready to teach a fitting lesson to the BRS government. Other state governments decreased taxes on fuel, whereas the BRS government is collecting 35.2 per cent tax, he said.

He said that around 25 lakh farmers were affected because of errors in Dharani portal. No decision was taken on Dharani even after the cabinet sub-committee submitted its report, he said. The BRS government forcibly took back assigned lands of SC, ST and BCs, he said.

Later, speaking to reporters at the Assembly media point, he alleged that the BRS government was trying to suppress the voice of opposition parties.