  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 04 Feb 2023 KTR as next CM buzz ...
Nation, Politics

KTR as next CM buzz hots up in BRS circles

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Feb 5, 2023, 12:37 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2023, 1:18 am IST
IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter @trspartyonline)
 IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter @trspartyonline)

HYDERABAD: The buzz around ‘KTR as future CM’ began gaining momentum within BRS circles after IT minister K.T. Rama Rao replied to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address in the Legislative Assembly on Saturday in the absence of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, contrary to the tradition of the Chief Minister replying to the debate.

Ministers and ruling party MLAs made a beeline to meet and congratulate Rama Rao after he completed his marathon two-hour reply tearing into Opposition parties with facts and figures on the achievements of the BRS government in the last eight-and-a-half years and highlighting the failures of the BJP-led government at the Centre during the same period.

Known for his oratory in English, Hindi and Telugu, Rama Rao's razor-sharp sarcasm, especially with regard to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was on full display and in three languages.

Chandrashekar Rao had replied to the debate on motion of thanks to the Governor's address every year except in 2022, when the Budget Session commenced without the customary Governor's address.

But it was an altogether different atmosphere in the House on Saturday when the House debated the motion of thanks to the Governor's address. While the Chief Minister stayed away, Rama Rao was present from 10 am to 3.30 pm, when the debate ended.
Armed with statistics from the RBI, Niti Aayog, United Nations, awards given by Centre and news clippings acknowledging the growth of Telangana across sectors, the minister displayed them to substantiate his arguments and claims on ‘Telangana model’ of welfare schemes and development programmes.

With Chandrashekar Rao keeping himself occupied with national politics and expansion of BRS to other states ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BRS circles believe that he has been sending across clear signals that heir-apparent Rama Rao will be the next Chief Minister if the BRS retains power for the third term.

It is for this reason that he gave a chance to Rama Rao to reply to the debate on the Governor's address, BRS circles claimed

 

...
Tags: industries minister kt rama rao, telangana legislative assembly, bharat rashtra samiti (brs)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

KTR hails ‘extraordinary’ vision of KCR
KTR misleading people to cover up failures: Etala

Latest From Nation

G. Kishan Reddy said that RRR will help regulate vehicular traffic in Hyderabad and also be useful for other districts. On its completion, new townships, industrial zones, IT firms, tourism centres, malls and parking complexes will come up, he said. Generation of employment and faster growth are possible with the RRR, the minister said. (Representational Image/DC)

Release your share of funds for RRR, Kishan urges CM

Braving all the problems created by Opposition parties and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chandrasekhar Rao is taking the state on the right developmental path, she said. (Representational Image/DC)

Kavitha: KCR achieved progress, despite NDA hurdles

The Union minister castigated the BRS government for not cooperating in the execution of railway projects earmarked for Telangana. “Land acquisition is critical for railways but the state has done precious little on this front, he said. The state government is focused on other things and not concerned about infrastructure development,” Vaishnaw said.(/DC)

Vaishnaw rules out privatisation of railways

As per IMD officials easterly/north-easterly winds will bring the temperature down by 3-4º Celsius at isolated places and the cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over the next two days across districts. (Representational DC Images)

Cold wave to continue in Hyderabad city



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending January 6

‘Woman of the Dead’ which premiers on January 5, Thursday is the story of a woman’s quest to find out who killed her husband. (Image credit: Netflix)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending Jan. 30

A new episode of the creator by Jan Ho-gi’s ‘Physical:100 ‘ drops this Tuesday in a show where the physical strength of 100 participants is put to test.––Netflix
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP appoints Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan poll in-charge for Karnataka

BJP appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan its in-charge for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls. (PTI file image)

BJP targets 400 LS seats

In the last general elections in 2019, the saffron party won 303 Lok Sabha seats.(Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

Leaders from MP and Maharashtra meet KCR, willing to join BRS

MPs, MLAs and local leaders from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh met BRS president. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday. (File Photo: DC)

Smriti Irani slams Congress for disrupting proceedings in Parliament

File photo of Union minister Smriti Irani. (DC Image)

AAP to contest all seats in MP Assembly elections

The AAP will contest all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, due later this year. (Representational Image/AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->