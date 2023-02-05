Govt should drop idea of selling Vizag Steel Plant to Adani: VHR

Former Congress MP Hanumantha Rao said that the Union government should drop its idea of selling the Vizag Steel Plant to the Adani Group. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Former Congress MP V. Hanumantha Rao said that the Union government should drop its idea of selling the Vizag Steel Plant to the Adani Group. He also wanted the Centre to take up an investigation into the industrialist Gautham Adani’s ‘ill-gotten’ wealth,

Speaking to mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan, Hanumantha Rao claimed that thousands of crores were written off when big business groups defaulted on their loans, and asked why those who deserved the loan waiver were made to suffer hardships.

“The BJP government has already handed over ports, coal mines and steel plants. We shall strongly resist any move to sell the Vizag Steel Plant. It is high time that the government conducts a judicial inquiry into the allegations made against Adani and his businesses across the globe,” he demanded.