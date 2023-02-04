  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 04 Feb 2023 BJP govt at Centre f ...
Nation, Politics

BJP govt at Centre fighting with everyone, alleges Kejriwal

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 4, 2023, 1:07 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2023, 1:07 pm IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (PTI file photo)
  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused the BJP government at the Centre of "fighting with everyone", including states, judges, farmers as well as traders.

Citing a news report on the Collegium system of appointment of judges becoming a major flashpoint between the Supreme Court and the Centre, Kejriwal advised the Narendra Modi government not to meddle in others' work.

"Why does the central government fight with everyone? With judges, Supreme Court, state governments, farmers and traders? The country will not progress by quarrelling with everyone. Do your job and let others do theirs. Don't interfere in other's work," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The AAP government in Delhi is involved in a running battle with the Centre-appointed Lt Governor over a range of governance and jurisdiction-related matters.

Last month, Kejriwal along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MLAs marched to Raj Niwas over an alleged delay in approving his government's proposal to send school teachers to Finland for training.

He also accused the Centre of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that recently filed a chargesheet in the liquor scam case in Delhi of using the agency to "topple governments and buy MLAs".

The Kejriwal government has challenged the GNCTD (Amendment) Act in the Supreme Court that gives more power to the LG in Delhi. The top court is yet to pronounce a decision.

Kejriwal on Thursday criticised the GNCTD Amendment Act brought by the Centre in 2021 and hoped that the Supreme Court will declare it unconstitutional.

Constitution and the law state that LG is bound by the aid and advice of the council of ministers. This means that the files should not go to the LG, he had said in a press conference.

...
Tags: arvind kejiwal, delhi chief minister arvind kejriwal, arvind kejriwal against centre
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Police stop BJP workers who were staging a protest outside the AAP office over ED chargesheet against top AAP leaders, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi excise scam case: BJP stages protest at AAP office, demands CM's resignation

File photo of Union minister Smriti Irani. (DC Image)

Smriti Irani slams Congress for disrupting proceedings in Parliament

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) plans to produce more than 1,000 helicopters in the range of 3-15 tonnes, with a total business of over Rs 4 lakh crore over a period of 20 years. — PTI

PM Modi to inaugurate HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka on Feb 6

Modi will lay the foundation stones for the Tumakuru Industrial Township and two Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Tumakuru. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week, launch E20 fuel in Karnataka



MOST POPULAR

 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending Jan. 30

A new episode of the creator by Jan Ho-gi’s ‘Physical:100 ‘ drops this Tuesday in a show where the physical strength of 100 participants is put to test.––Netflix
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nitish breaks silence over KCR-led rally, says intention is to unite opposition

“If any political party holds a meeting and invites others they attend it. It was his rally and he invited others, I don’t see this as a big issue, let them do it,” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo: PTI)

BJP eyes 60 LS seats for 5k minority members in each

National president of the BJP's minority morcha Jamal Siddiqui. (Photo: Twitter)

PM Modi chairs meeting of Council of Ministers ahead of Budget

This comes amid a buzz of a cabinet reshuffle and also ahead of the assembly polls in nine states this year. — PTI File Image

Pressure cookers, digital clocks... freebies galore in poll-bound Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena said the Model Code of Conduct comes into force from the day the election dates are announced but there are ways to curb such practices even before the poll process kicks in. (Image credit: www.ceo.karnataka.gov.in)

From Chandra Shekhar to Rahul, road politicians took to capture people's imagination

Advani's Bharat Uday Yatra highlighted India's achievements under the reign of then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It did not pay the expected electoral dividend as the BJP suffered defeat in Lok Sabha polls and the UPA-I came to power. — DC Archives
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->