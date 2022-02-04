Telangana government employees await PRC dues

The Covid-19 second wave in April 2021 and subsequent lockdowns, night curfews and other restrictions imposed from April to June 2021 adversely affected state government’s earnings which were cited as reasons for the government delaying new PRC scales. — Twitter

Hyderabad: State government employees and retired employees are waiting for PRC 2021 (pay revision commission) arrears for the past 10 months.

The government had earlier issued orders in June 2021 stating that these arrears will be paid before the current fiscal 2021-22 ends.

However, employees have not received the arrears even with February salaries paid on first of this month. Employees who retired after April 2021 are also yet to receive arrears while existing employees await arrears from April to June 2021. Employees will receive their last salary for this fiscal on March 1. They are demanding that the government clear arrears with March salary as promised in June 2021.

The state government announced new PRC scales with fitment of 30 per cent (quantum of hike on basic pay) in March 2021 with effect from April 2021.

But the government failed to pay new PRC scales from April to June as there was a delay in issuing necessary GOs (government orders) in this regard.

The Covid-19 second wave in April 2021 and subsequent lockdowns, night curfews and other restrictions imposed from April to June 2021 adversely affected state government’s earnings which were cited as reasons for the government delaying new PRC scales.

The state government issued GO No. 51 in June 2021 stating that new PRC scales will be paid to employees from July 2021 and arrears will be cleared before March 2022.

Employees unions met special chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and retired IAS officer N. Siva Sankar, who is a senior consultant in the finance department on Wednesday and requested them to issue orders for payment of arrears immediately.

They brought to the notice of officials that retired employees were facing several hardships as the government failed to pay them PRC arrears as well as leave encashment benefits even after ten months.