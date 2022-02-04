Nation Politics 04 Feb 2022 Telangana government ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana government employees await PRC dues

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Feb 4, 2022, 1:25 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2022, 1:25 am IST
The state announced new PRC scales with fitment of 30 per cent (quantum of hike on basic pay) in March 2021 with effect from April 2021
The Covid-19 second wave in April 2021 and subsequent lockdowns, night curfews and other restrictions imposed from April to June 2021 adversely affected state government’s earnings which were cited as reasons for the government delaying new PRC scales. — Twitter
 The Covid-19 second wave in April 2021 and subsequent lockdowns, night curfews and other restrictions imposed from April to June 2021 adversely affected state government’s earnings which were cited as reasons for the government delaying new PRC scales. — Twitter

Hyderabad: State government employees and retired employees are waiting for PRC 2021 (pay revision commission) arrears for the past 10 months. 

The government had earlier issued orders in June 2021 stating that these arrears will be paid before the current fiscal 2021-22 ends.

 

However, employees have not received the arrears even with February salaries paid on first of this month. Employees who retired after April 2021 are also yet to receive arrears while existing employees await arrears from April to June 2021. Employees will receive their last salary for this fiscal on March 1. They are demanding that the government clear arrears with March salary as promised in June 2021.

The state government announced new PRC scales with fitment of 30 per cent (quantum of hike on basic pay) in March 2021 with effect from April 2021. 

 

But the government failed to pay new PRC scales from April to June as there was a delay in issuing necessary GOs (government orders) in this regard. 

The Covid-19 second wave in April 2021 and subsequent lockdowns, night curfews and other restrictions imposed from April to June 2021 adversely affected state government’s earnings which were cited as reasons for the government delaying new PRC scales.

The state government issued GO No. 51 in June 2021 stating that new PRC scales will be paid to employees from July 2021 and arrears will be cleared before March 2022.

 

Employees unions met special chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and retired IAS officer N. Siva Sankar, who is a senior consultant in the finance department on Wednesday and requested them to issue orders for payment of arrears immediately.

They brought to the notice of officials that retired employees were facing several hardships as the government failed to pay them PRC arrears as well as leave encashment benefits even after ten months.

...
Tags: telangana government employees, prc dues telangana employees
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The aim is to create conducive learning ambience in order to attract better enrolment, attendance and retention. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Telangana govt issues GO on development of school infra

Supreme Court of India — ANI file photo

Haryana law for quota in pvt sector jobs put on hold

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the city on Saturday. (Photo: PTI/File)

Telangana to deploy 7,000 cops for PM Modi's security

Owaisi shared picture of the bullet marks on his car. (Photo: Twitter/@asadowaisi)

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi fired upon on way to Delhi from UP; escapes unhurt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Let's work unitedly to oust BJP: Didi to regional parties

West Bengal CM and TMC's re-elected Chairperson, Mamata Banerjee interacts with party workers after the party's organisational election, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Feb. 02, 2022. (PTI Photo)

FCRA registration: SC to hear plea against Centre's decision on Tuesday

Supreme Court on Monday said that it would hear on Tuesday a petition which has sought quashing of the Centre's alleged decision by which 5,789 entities lost their Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration. (Photo:PTI)

Haryana law for quota in pvt sector jobs put on hold

Supreme Court of India — ANI file photo

Akhilesh picks bastion, Bhim Army chief to take on Yogi

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad. (Twitter)

Karnataka CM Bommai avoids open discussion on cabinet rejig, ahead of Delhi visit

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->