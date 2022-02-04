Nation Politics 04 Feb 2022 In Western UP's ...
Nation, Politics

In Western UP's Jat country, SP and BJP in battle royale

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY BASAK
Published Feb 4, 2022, 6:58 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2022, 6:58 am IST
Ranging from Amit Shah, Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Chaudhury, Mayawati and Priyanka Gandhi paradropped to woo the Western UP electorate
BJP supporters listen to a speech of Home Minister Amit Shah during an election rally in Loni, Ghaziabad district on February 3, 2022. Prakash SINGH / AFP)
 BJP supporters listen to a speech of Home Minister Amit Shah during an election rally in Loni, Ghaziabad district on February 3, 2022. Prakash SINGH / AFP)

New Delhi: It was an action-packed Thursday in western Uttar Pradesh. With only a week to go for the first round of the battle royale, all the big guns thronged the region. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual rally in Aligarh, Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad and Hapur. His virtual outreach will cover 23 Assembly constituencies. Western UP, one of the most politically sensitive and highly polarised regions, will go to the polls in the first of seven phases on February 10.

Ranging from home minister Amit Shah, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, his ally RLD chief Jayant Chaudhury, BSP supremo Mayawati and Congress scion Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paradropped to woo the Western UP electorate. While the home minister covered Anupshahr, Dibai and Loni, Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary reached out to voters in Bulandshahr. AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra zipped across Anupshahr and Siana. BSP chief Mayawati made her presence felt at Kavinagar, Ghaziabad. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a press conference to highlight the achievements of his government.

 

It may be mentioned here that western UP, with the domination of Jats and Muslims, has emerged as a tricky terrain for the BJP. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is on record as saying that the “first phase in UP is a farmers’ election and will set the tone for the remaining phases”.

While the SP-RLD alliance is trying to unite Jats and Muslims against the BJP, the saffron brigade is relentlessly wooing the Jat community with its Hindutva push. As a BJP leader puts it: “In Western UP, the fight is between the SP’s OBC outreach and the BJP’s Hindutva push.”

 

Jats comprise around 17 per cent in Western UP and have a significant influence in nearly 40 Assembly seats and around 10 Lok Sabha berths. In the first phase, 58 seats in Jat-dominated Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Hapur, Baghpat, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra will go to the polls.

In a bid to counter the BJP’s Hindutva agenda, the SP is trying hard to get back the formidable combination of 17 per cent Jats and 26 per cent Muslims back on track following its alliance with the RLD. However, in 2017, while the SP won 21 seats, the RLD managed only one seat in the region. Also, in the last two decades, the RLD seemed to have weakened significantly in western UP. Hit by Mayawati’s social engineering, a huge chunk of the RLD vote bank had shifted to the BSP. In 2014, Jat votes began to gravitate towards the BJP.

 

Some of the BJP’s spin doctors observed that the SP-RLD alliance “just might work in their favour”. They argued that “while the SP’s Muslim vote will move to the RLD, Jat votes might not shift to the SP’s Muslim candidates”. For these BJP leaders, Jat votes would also “split between the BJP and the RLD”. However, the socialists claimed that Western UP “is all set to witness the return of the MAJGAR alliances (Muslim, Ahir, Jat, Gujjar and Rajput, including farmers) formed by the late Chaudhary Charan Singh.

 

In 2017, of the 136 seats in Western UP, while the BJP won 109 seats, getting nearly 43 per cent of the vote, the SP managed to bag 21, the BSP three, the Congress two and the RLD only one.

...
Tags: uttar pradesh elections, 2022 up polls, western up
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 04 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The government failed to pay new PRC scales from April to June as there was a delay in issuing necessary GOs (government orders) in this regard. (Twitter)

Telangana government employees await PRC dues

The aim is to create conducive learning ambience in order to attract better enrolment, attendance and retention. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Telangana government issues GO on development of school infra

Punjab and Haryana High Court (Livelaw.in)

Haryana law for quota in private sector jobs put on hold

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the city on Saturday. (Photo: PTI/File)

Telangana to deploy 7,000 cops for PM's security



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Let's work unitedly to oust BJP: Didi to regional parties

West Bengal CM and TMC's re-elected Chairperson, Mamata Banerjee interacts with party workers after the party's organisational election, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Feb. 02, 2022. (PTI Photo)

FCRA registration: SC to hear plea against Centre's decision on Tuesday

Supreme Court on Monday said that it would hear on Tuesday a petition which has sought quashing of the Centre's alleged decision by which 5,789 entities lost their Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration. (Photo:PTI)

Haryana law for quota in pvt sector jobs put on hold

Supreme Court of India — ANI file photo

Akhilesh picks bastion, Bhim Army chief to take on Yogi

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad. (Twitter)

Karnataka CM Bommai avoids open discussion on cabinet rejig, ahead of Delhi visit

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->