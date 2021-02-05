Nation Politics 04 Feb 2021 YSRC to expose Naidu ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC to expose Naidu in ‘note for vote’ scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 5, 2021, 4:34 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2021, 4:34 am IST
YSRC Party MPs to petition President, PM for CBI probe
The MPs will also demand a thorough inquiry into the Amaravati land scam by the Telugu Desam government. (Photo:DC)
 The MPs will also demand a thorough inquiry into the Amaravati land scam by the Telugu Desam government. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress MPs will take the issue of ‘cash for vote’ against TD N. Chandrababu Naidu to the notice of the President, Prime Minister and Union ministers and seek a CBI inquiry into the issue.  The case refers to the alleged attempt to bribe a nominated MLC in Telangana state to vote for the TD in the Legislative Council Elections.

The MPs will also demand a thorough inquiry into the Amaravati land scam by the TD government.

 

Member of Parliament Vallbhaneni Bala Showry said that Telugu Desam MPs submitted a memorandum with fake details to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the temple issue in the State. He recalled that earlier TD hurled stones on the car of Amit Shah when he came to AP and Naidu had levelled baseless allegations against Narendra Modi. He stated that BJP should forget the opportunistic politics and policies of TD.

Showry said that forensic laboratory tests had proved that the voice in the tapes of ‘note for vote’ case was of Naidu but there was no action against him due to TD’s colluding and lobbying tactics. He said that YSRC MPs will meet the President, Modi and Union ministers, including Amit Shah, seeking a CBI inquiry into the issue. He alleged that TD was showing old photos and portraying them as fresh attacks on temples. YSRC will expose TD’s conspiracy by showing photos and videos about the involvement of TD in the temple attacks.

 

Meanwhile, P Subhash Chandra Bose alleged that Naidu adopted Hindutva for political gains but he does not have faith in religion. He alleged that TD cadre, also followers of AP party unit chief K. Atchannaidu and they were involved in the removal of Nandi idol from a temple in Tekkali and police arrested TD leaders. He further alleged that according to DGP, TD leaders were involved in 12 temple attacks, which the police had proved with evidence. Bose objected to the manner State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar was favouring TD in the gram panchayat elections.

 

...
Tags: note for vote scam, chandra babu naidu, andhra pradesh, amaravati land scam, telugu desam, cbi inquiry
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Presently, the GHMC is the only urban local body in Telangana which is raising funds through bonds. Rama Rao is trying to get ratings for 12 other municipal corporations and eight municipalities in Telangana. (Photo: twitter @MinisterKTR)

KTR preparing local bodies for bonds market

The average power procurement cost of AP as of now is close to Rs 5.2 per kWh. Therefore, the YSRC government has formulated an approach to procure power from the proposed solar projects. (Representational Photo:PTI)

AP finalises tenders for 6,400mw solar power plants

Jagan instructed the in-charge Ministers to review implementation of the Prevention of SC and ST Atrocities Act in the districts once in three months. (Photo: BY Arrangement)

Expedite probe into all atrocity cases, Jagan tells officials

A division bench comprising CJ Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy directed the DGP to take immediate and prompt steps to nab the culprits responsible for issuing instant loans to people through apps.

Ban instant loan apps, arrest culprits, Telangana HC orders DGP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TDP leader held in grampanchayat election case, Naidu condemns arrest

Kinjarapu Atchannaidu (Image credit : Twitter)

AP, including Polavaram project, gets no funds in union budget

Polavaram project, used for representational purposes only (Image Source: DC Image: Narayana Rao)

Central funds to Telugu states get reduced

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Pixabay)

Atchhannaidu’s veiled threat to YSRC candidate goes viral

Duvvada Srinivas, YSRC Tekkali incharge (Image source: Facebook)

Budget provides no succour for Covid-19 victims

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham