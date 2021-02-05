YSRC to expose Naidu in ‘note for vote’ scam

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress MPs will take the issue of ‘cash for vote’ against TD N. Chandrababu Naidu to the notice of the President, Prime Minister and Union ministers and seek a CBI inquiry into the issue. The case refers to the alleged attempt to bribe a nominated MLC in Telangana state to vote for the TD in the Legislative Council Elections.

The MPs will also demand a thorough inquiry into the Amaravati land scam by the TD government.

Member of Parliament Vallbhaneni Bala Showry said that Telugu Desam MPs submitted a memorandum with fake details to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the temple issue in the State. He recalled that earlier TD hurled stones on the car of Amit Shah when he came to AP and Naidu had levelled baseless allegations against Narendra Modi. He stated that BJP should forget the opportunistic politics and policies of TD.

Showry said that forensic laboratory tests had proved that the voice in the tapes of ‘note for vote’ case was of Naidu but there was no action against him due to TD’s colluding and lobbying tactics. He said that YSRC MPs will meet the President, Modi and Union ministers, including Amit Shah, seeking a CBI inquiry into the issue. He alleged that TD was showing old photos and portraying them as fresh attacks on temples. YSRC will expose TD’s conspiracy by showing photos and videos about the involvement of TD in the temple attacks.

Meanwhile, P Subhash Chandra Bose alleged that Naidu adopted Hindutva for political gains but he does not have faith in religion. He alleged that TD cadre, also followers of AP party unit chief K. Atchannaidu and they were involved in the removal of Nandi idol from a temple in Tekkali and police arrested TD leaders. He further alleged that according to DGP, TD leaders were involved in 12 temple attacks, which the police had proved with evidence. Bose objected to the manner State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar was favouring TD in the gram panchayat elections.