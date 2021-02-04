TRS leaders in 'mission' to control spread of BJP in the state

TRS senior leader and Adilabad district Rythu Samanvaya committee president Addi Bhojareddy stressed the party is not against construction of the Ram Mandhir in Ayodhya. (Photo: facebook @Addi Bhojareddy)

ADILABAD: TRS leaders are on a mission to control the BJP from enlarging the base and spreading its ideology via the religious route. TRS leaders have begun chanting that they are also Hindus and “Rama is God for all”.

At the same time, in order to offset any adverse effect thereof, TRS leaders also projecting Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as the leader who respects all religions equally.

Reeling out statistics, TRS leaders say the state government has allocated crores in the state budget for the 'Doopa Deepa Naivedyalu' at various dilapidated temples and for renovation and restructuring of the Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri.

TRS leaders are condemning the BJP leaders’ allegation that TRS is against the Hindus.

TRS senior leader and Adilabad district Rythu Samanvaya committee president Addi Bhojareddy stressed the party is not against construction of the Ram Mandhir in Ayodhya. “Rama is a god for all but BJP should not do divisive politics in the name of religion.”

He said the BJP should engage itself in the politics for development of Telangana and ensure peace and harmony among the people.

Meanwhile, the BJP has intensified its campaign against the TRS and is projecting it as an anti-Hindu party after the TRS MLA made controversial comments on the BJP collecting donations for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. It is said that the TRS is in a damage control exercise after the controversial statement from its MLA and “trying to protect itself as not against the Hindus and their interests”.