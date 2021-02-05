Nation Politics 04 Feb 2021 TRS in full force fo ...
TRS in full force for Nagarjunasagar bypoll

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DURGAM SRINIVAS
Published Feb 5, 2021, 1:24 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2021, 1:24 am IST
KCR has directed district minister G Jagadish Reddy and senior leaders on the strategy to be followed in the byelections
Muslims leaders from the constituency recently met Deputy Chief Minister Mahmood Ali in Hyderabad to express their support for the TRS nominee. — By arrangement
HYDERABAD: The TRS leadership is making all efforts to win the Nagarjunasagar byelection with a huge margin.

As part of the strategy, the focus is on villages in the seven mandals. Although the party has not officially announced its candidate, former MLA Nomula Narsimaiah's son is already campaigning vigorously. He hopes to get the nod following his father’s demise.

 

According to party sources, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has directed the district minister G. Jagadish Reddy and senior leaders on the strategy to be followed in the byelections.

The constituency has 2,17,142 voters with a majority of them belonging to Backward Class (BC). Of these, Yadav votes are over 35,000. Apart from this, Lambada voters are around 15,000. Of the 32,000 SC voters, Madiga community boasts of over 25,000 voter. Reddy voters account for 25,000 votes while there are around 20,000 Muslim voters. TRS leaders are holding meetings with leaders of each caste group and seeking their support.

 

Meanwhile, Muslims leaders from the constituency recently met Deputy Chief Minister Mahmood Ali in Hyderabad to express their support for the TRS nominee. It is learned that the party leaders are working hard to divert social groups towards the TRS.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, along with MLAs Jaipal Yadav, Anjan Yadav and MLC Yegga Mallesham are in-charge of mobilising Yadav voters in the respective mandals.

The party leadership is planning to appoint MLAs Ravinder Naik, Shankar Nayak and Reddy Nayak as in-charges along with minister Satyavathi Rathod and MP Malothu Kavitha, who belong to the social category, to campaign extensively among the Lambadi thandas.

 

Ministers and MLAs from Dalit and Reddy communities will be appointed incharges in their respective villages.

Meanwhile, party leaders said that the TRS leadership will be actively involved in electioneering as soon as the notification is issued.

Tags: nomula narsimaiah, nagarjunasagar bypoll, yadav voters, lambada voters nagarjunasagar bypoll, muslim leaders meet mahmood ali, trs electioneering for najagarajunasagar bypolls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


