Nation Politics 04 Feb 2021 TD MPs meet Amit Sha ...
Nation, Politics

TD MPs meet Amit Shah; lodge complaint against Jagan government, YSRC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 4, 2021, 2:23 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2021, 6:57 am IST
They briefed Shah about ongoing 'attacks and atrocities' by ruling YSRC ministers, MLAs and leaders in Andhra Pradesh
The MPs appealed to Amit Shah for urgent central government intervention to restore law and order so as to also ensure a “free and fair” panchayat poll in the state. — PTI
Vijayawada: A team of Telugu Desam MPs has complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday about the ongoing 'attacks and atrocities' from ruling YSRC ministers, MLAs and leaders in Andhra Pradesh. “These are done with utter disrespect to all the constitutional systems and institutions,” they have complained.

The MPs appealed to Amit Shah for urgent central government intervention to restore law and order so as to also ensure a “free and fair” panchayat poll in the state.

 

They said that there were non-stop attacks on a constitutional institution like the AP State Election Commission and false cases were being filed against the Opposition leaders and the contesting candidates.

Briefing the media, MPs Galla Jayadev and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said that they explained to the home minister how the YSRC was unleashing attacks on women, the media, judges, weaker sections, Opposition leaders, temples and now on the (rival) candidates in the panchayat elections.

They said the YSRC leaders were resorting to kidnappings and killings in order to prevent rival candidates from filing nominations for polls. “ Amit Shah has assured us he would look into the memorandum we have submitted to him and take suitable action.”

 

Stating that all the four pillars of democracy were under severe attack in AP, the TD MPs told the Union Minister that Chief Minister Jagan was himself misrepresenting facts in order to divert the attention of the public.

...
Tags: atrocities attacks by ysrc men, td mps complain to shah on ysrc attacks, ysrc utter disregard for constitutional bodies, ysrc false cases against opposition leaders, galla jayadev, kanakamedala ravindra, four pillars of democracy under attack ysrc rule
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


