Nation Politics 04 Feb 2021 Expedite probe into ...
Nation, Politics

Expedite probe into all atrocity cases, Jagan tells officials

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 5, 2021, 4:33 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2021, 4:33 am IST
Jagan directed the officials to provide jobs to families of rape and murder victims pertaining to SCs and STs
Jagan instructed the in-charge Ministers to review implementation of the Prevention of SC and ST Atrocities Act in the districts once in three months. (Photo: BY Arrangement)
 Jagan instructed the in-charge Ministers to review implementation of the Prevention of SC and ST Atrocities Act in the districts once in three months. (Photo: BY Arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to expedite their inquiry into all pending cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

He gave the direction during a meeting of the high-power SC, ST vigilance and monitoring committee at the Secretariat on Thursday.

 

He said that such a meeting was not held since 2013, as the previous TD government laid no focus on law enforcement, especially those of SC and ST cases. He said that there should be a regular review of SC and ST law enforcement, both at the state and district levels.

The Chief Minister said that for the first time in the history of the state, the police department has taken tough decisions regarding the SC, ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act and took stringent action against those police officers who were found guilty, proving that no one is above the law. He said that the State government shall continue to provide financial assistance to victims of harassment without any delay. He directed the officials to provide jobs to families of rape and murder victims pertaining to SCs and STs. He suggested providing land for the victims and in case of unavailability, he told the officials to acquire and distribute it to the victims.

 

He instructed the in-charge Ministers to review  implementation of the Prevention of SC and ST Atrocities Act in the districts once in three months. He told the officials to prepare an SOP on law enforcement and effective implementation of the Act. The Chief Minister also directed the investigation wing of SC, ST Act cases in CID to review the progress on a regular basis. He asked the officials to focus on setting up special courts, especially appointing lawyers, as well as providing assistance to victims.

The Chief Minister said, “Police need to be closer to the downtrodden communities and provide assurance on the law. We have already made it mandatory for collectors to visit village secretariats once a week. From now onwards, SPs along with collectors should visit SC and ST colonies once a week. At the very first collectors’ conference after the formation of the government, it was told that the State shall stand by the oppressed sections and women.”

 

Dr G Sunil Kumar, Director, Scheduled Castes National Commission, said the Andhra Pradesh government was the only one in the country to have given Rs 10 lakh compensation to victims in various cases.

Committee members lauded the government's handling of incidents in Rajahmundry, Prakasam and Srikakulam districts with the implementation of the Act.

Meanwhile, the officials informed that the number of cases had decreased by 11 per cent in 2020, which is the lowest in the last six years. There was almost 36 per cent reduction in SC and ST murder cases in 2020, 17 per cent in rape cases, five per cent in trauma cases, 46 per cent in incidents of arson, 11 per cent in other IPC cases and 18 per cent reduction in cases under the SC, ST Act. In terms of time taken for investigation, in 2017 an investigation took nearly 264 days on an average while it was now being accomplished in 50 days.

 

The Chief Minister later released a booklet prepared by the police department titled 'Good conduct towards SCs, STs and women.'

The meeting was attended by Ministers Mekatoti Sucharitha, Pinipe Viswaroop, Adimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang and other senior officials.

...
Tags: sc, st act cases in cid to review, ap sc, st crime reviw meeting, st atrocities (prevention) act, jagan, pending sc st cases atrocities (prevention) act
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Presently, the GHMC is the only urban local body in Telangana which is raising funds through bonds. Rama Rao is trying to get ratings for 12 other municipal corporations and eight municipalities in Telangana. (Photo: twitter @MinisterKTR)

KTR preparing local bodies for bonds market

The average power procurement cost of AP as of now is close to Rs 5.2 per kWh. Therefore, the YSRC government has formulated an approach to procure power from the proposed solar projects. (Representational Photo:PTI)

AP finalises tenders for 6,400mw solar power plants

The MPs will also demand a thorough inquiry into the Amaravati land scam by the Telugu Desam government. (Photo:DC)

YSRC to expose Naidu in ‘note for vote’ scam

A division bench comprising CJ Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy directed the DGP to take immediate and prompt steps to nab the culprits responsible for issuing instant loans to people through apps.

Ban instant loan apps, arrest culprits, Telangana HC orders DGP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TDP leader held in grampanchayat election case, Naidu condemns arrest

Kinjarapu Atchannaidu (Image credit : Twitter)

AP, including Polavaram project, gets no funds in union budget

Polavaram project, used for representational purposes only (Image Source: DC Image: Narayana Rao)

Central funds to Telugu states get reduced

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Pixabay)

Atchhannaidu’s veiled threat to YSRC candidate goes viral

Duvvada Srinivas, YSRC Tekkali incharge (Image source: Facebook)

Budget provides no succour for Covid-19 victims

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham