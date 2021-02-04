Nation Politics 04 Feb 2021 Didi says Assembly p ...
Nation, Politics

Didi says Assembly polls a week away; blames TMC turncoat of forest job scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Feb 4, 2021, 4:31 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2021, 4:31 am IST
Mamata accused Rajib Banerjee of malpractice, during his tenure as the state forest minister, which has come under a probe of her govt
Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday indicated that the polls would be announced within a week in the state. (Photo:PTI)
 Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday indicated that the polls would be announced within a week in the state. (Photo:PTI)

Kolkata: Triggering speculation of an early Assembly Election in West Bengal, chief minister and Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday indicated that the polls would be announced within a week in the state.

She also accused TMC turncoat, Rajib Banerjee of malpractice, during his tenure as the state forest minister, which has come under a probe of her government. Hitting back at her within few hours, Rajib Banerjee, however, gave himself a clean chit and punctured her claims.

 

Addressing a TMC rally in Alipurduar of North Bengal, the CM said, "Remember, only seven-eight days are left for the polls to be announced. So time is less in hands."

Without taking the name of Rajib Banerjee she alleged, "The boy who was with us but left us did some anomalies in the appointments of Bon Sahayak (Forest Assistant). Lot of people gave me this complaint. We are investigating it. One should ask him about his role in such malpractice when he makes tall talks. He joined the BJP after stealing."

Stumping the TMC chief, Rajib Banerjee said at a BJP rally in Gurap of Hooghly, "She claimed of anomalies in the recruitment of Bon Sahayak and talked of a probe. But with due respect to her, I can say with responsibility that I had impartially entrusted a panel for the recruitment with transparency. At around 10 am on October 8, when I sent her a message complaining against a bigshot of Birbhum of threatening me to allot all the Bon Sahayak jobs to him, she called me to distribute the jobs proportionately in quota among the TMC workers in all the districts."

 

He told the CM, "I remained silent so far. But you forced me to open my mouth. I still have the messages and copies of recommendations from Kalighat and ministers and leaders. You are only opening a can of worms. You are now in Alipurduar where your district party president was among those who made the recommendations. You rather cancel the panel of recruitment to know the truth. If needed, cancel all the government recruitment for contractual jobs. But can you do it?"

...
Tags: west bengal elections, mamata banerjee, rajib banerjee, investigation on rajib banerjee, tmc


Latest From Nation

According to the new format, students will have to write six papers instead of the usual 11, after the state government reduced the number of question papers, as a one-time measure for the academic year of 2020-21. (Representational Photo: DC/Surendra Panishetty)

Thanks to Sabitha, Telangana SSC students have only 6 exams, not 11

The CM asked officials to start the Nadu-Nedu works from April 15, and take into account the experiences gained and problems faced during the first phase. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Manabadi Nadu-Nedu’s second phase with Rs 4446 cr to start in AP

TRS senior leader and Adilabad district Rythu Samanvaya committee president Addi Bhojareddy stressed the party is not against construction of the Ram Mandhir in Ayodhya. (Photo: facebook @Addi Bhojareddy)

TRS leaders in 'mission' to control spread of BJP in the state

This year, the birthday assumes significance in the backdrop of debate and talk in TRS circles that Rao may handover the chief ministerial reins to his son, minister and party working president K. T. Rama Rao any time. (Photo: facebook @KalvakuntlaChandrashekarRao)

TRS planning grand birthday fete for KCR on Feb 17



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TDP leader held in grampanchayat election case, Naidu condemns arrest

Kinjarapu Atchannaidu (Image credit : Twitter)

Twitter withholds Kisan Ekta Morcha and other handles linked with the tractor rally

A screen capture of Kisan Ekta Morcha's account withheld by Twitter

Budget 2021: India opens purse strings

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image source: PTI)

Farmers' protest: Delhi court grants bail to journalist Mandeep Punia

Mandeep Punia , Freelance journalist (Image source: Facebook)

Shah takes aim at Didi for promoting nephew

Shah and Rajib, present at the rally, slammed Mamata Banerjee for blocking central schemes like PM Kishan Samman Nidhi in the state. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham