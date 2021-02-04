Collectors take stock of poll preparedness in Kadapa, Prakasam

Precautionary Covid materials like masks, thermal guns and sanitizers should be provided adequately, Kadapa collector said. — Representational Image/DC

KADAPA: District election officer Chevur Harikiran directed all election nodal officers to diligently carry out duties assigned to them during the ensuing panchayat elections in the district.

Harikiran, also the district collector, held a meeting with nodal officers on the arrangements along with district election observer Ranjit Basha, SP Anburajan, JC Gautami (Revenue), Srikanth Verma (Development), Dharma Chandra Reddy (Welfare).

He said that all complaints received by the election control room should be registered category-wise and resolved expeditiously. The special surveillance app launched by the state Election Commission is to be widely publicised across all media platforms. They should also go in for location-wise mapping of polling stations deemed ‘problematic’ and ‘most problematic’.

Micro-observers were asked to prepare mandal-wise assignments and mapping two days prior to the commencement of the poll process. The flying squad and surveillance team should have clarity on the number of videographers required while there should be sufficient stock of ballot boxes, ballot papers and indelible. Precautionary Covid materials like masks, thermal guns and sanitizers should be provided adequately, he said.

Electoral observers should report details of complaints to Ranjit Basha in the control room. Meanwhile, flying squads, statistical surveillance and expenditure teams have been directed to prevent distribution of liquor and money.

Meanwhile, in a review meeting with returning and polling officers at Singarayakonda in Prakasam district, collector Pola Bhaskar urged them to ensure that candidates follow the election code without any deviation.

Reminding that polling would be from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm, he told the officials to start the counting process from 4 pm onwards.

He directed the police to arrest anyone found carrying lethal weapons and pay special attention to maintain law and order in rural areas.

Bhaskar instructed them to keep a tab on the movement of suspicious characters in the villages. Sub-collector of Kandukuru Bhargava Teja, Tahsildar Usha Rani and MPDO Zamiullah were present.