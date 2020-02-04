'Tomorrow 1 pm deadline, ready for debate': Kejriwal's open challenge to BJP

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal challenged the BJP to announce its chief ministerial candidate by 1 pm Wednesday and said he is ready for a public debate with him. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal challenged the BJP to announce its chief ministerial candidate by 1 pm Wednesday and said he is ready for a public debate with him.

He said if the BJP doesn't do so by then, he will meet the press to announce his next course of action.

"Delhiites want the BJP to declare its chief ministerial candidate and I am ready for a debate with him," he told reporters on Tuesday after the AAP launched its manifesto for the February 8 polls.