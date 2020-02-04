Nation Politics 04 Feb 2020 Priyanka: Are job lo ...
Nation, Politics

Priyanka: Are job losses Modi's 'sanyog' or 'prayog'?

PTI
Published Feb 4, 2020, 10:09 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2020, 10:11 pm IST
On the stump in Delhi, Congress gen sec turns PM's turn of phrase back upon him
Congress gen sec Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks during an election rally in support of her party’s candidate from Sangam Vihar constituency, Poonam Azad (unseen), in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. The national capital goes to the polls on Feb. 8 and the results will be declared on Feb. 11. (PTI)
 Congress gen sec Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks during an election rally in support of her party’s candidate from Sangam Vihar constituency, Poonam Azad (unseen), in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. The national capital goes to the polls on Feb. 8 and the results will be declared on Feb. 11. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the Shaheen Bagh protest, asking the PM whether the unprecedented rise in unemployment was a 'sanyog' or a 'prayog'?

At a Delhi election rally on Monday, the Prime Minister had said the protests being staged against the new citizenship law in Shaheen Bagh and other areas were not a sanyog (coincidence) but a prayog (experiment). He alleged that there was a political conspiracy to so disharmony in the country.

 

Taking on the prime minister, Priyanka Gandhi cited a recent report that said 3.5 crore jobs have been lost in the last five years in seven important sectors.

"When the PM comes to give a speech in front of you, he does not even make a mention of job losses. Can he tell us whether the job losses are a 'sanyog' or a 'prayog'? Can he tell us why the unemployment rate is the highest in 35 years? Ye kya sanyog tha, ya prayog tha unka?" she said at a joint rally with Rahul Gandhi at Sangam Vihar.

Priyanka Gandhi said it's true the PM works at a fast pace, and went on to add, "It is true that state corporations are being sold at a fast pace. They sold LIC, BPCL, Air India, BSNL and our even planning to sell railways. His pace is really fast. The Congress government lifted 14 crore people out of poverty but in five years they (the BJP) have rapidly pushed people back into poverty," the Congress leader alleged.

She also attacked Union home minister Amit Shah's remarks that "we (the BJP) will make Delhi like UP."

"I am the Congress general secretary of UP. Let me tell you what he has made of UP. It was a state that had the most potential. What is the state of affairs now," she asked.

"The unemployment rate in UP is the highest. Every two minutes a woman is raped. Every 90 minutes there is a crime against a child. Everyday there is an atrocity against 30 Dalits. The maximum number of murders are in UP, unemployment is at the top while education is languishing at the bottom," Priynaka Gandhi said.

"This is the state of affairs in UP where they have a government and they say that they want to make Delhi like UP. There is crime, anarchy and no sign of development in UP," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party, saying it is claiming credit for work done by former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

"Prime minister Narendra Modi invests Rs 5,200 crore in publicity, Arvind Kejriwal is not far behind and has spent Rs 611 crore for the Delhi polls," she said.

"What is the need for publicity if work is doing the talking for them," Priyanka Gandhi said.

...
Tags: priyanka narendra modi, modi sanyog prayog, priyanka sanyog prayog, priyanka delhi campaign
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

In this undated photo provided by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala is seen with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. Police say Baisala is a member of the AAP. (PTI Photo)

Woh to AAP ka hai: Delhi cops come up with twist in Shaheen Bagh shooter tale

Indian workers clear garbage from an isolation ward at a hospital for observing for coronavirus infection in Kochi, Kerala, Tuesday, Feb.4, 2020. (AP)

Two students under quarantine leave for Gulf without telling authorities

Tourism minister anticipates adverse impact of coronavirus. (Photo: Kerala Tourism)

Lonely Planet lists Kerala among Ten Best Destinations. Would you go?

An ambulance driver wearing a protective suit prepares to exit the special isolation ward where coronavirus-suspected patients are being quarantined at the Kochi Medical college in Kerala, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (PTI Photo)

No Nipah-like panic in Kerala over coronavirus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Woh to AAP ka hai: Delhi cops come up with twist in Shaheen Bagh shooter tale

In this undated photo provided by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala is seen with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. Police say Baisala is a member of the AAP. (PTI Photo)

AAP releases manifesto with plan for 24-hour markets, promises quality education

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the February 8 polls, focussing on quality education, health, clean water and 24-hour electricity in the national capital. (Photo: ANI)

'No decision yet on NRC at national level': Home Ministry confirms in Parliament

The government has not taken any decision on preparing a nationwide NRC, it reiterated in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, amid protests against the citizens' register in the country. (Photo: File)

'Tomorrow 1 pm deadline, ready for debate': Kejriwal's open challenge to BJP

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal challenged the BJP to announce its chief ministerial candidate by 1 pm Wednesday and said he is ready for a public debate with him. (Photo: File)

Didnt say anything against Gandhi, own my statement: BJP's Anantkumar Hegde

BJP lawmaker Anantkumar Hedge on Tuesday amid the raging controversy over his remark on Mahatma Gandhi while adding that he has never said anything against the Father of the Nation. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham