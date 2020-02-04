Nation Politics 04 Feb 2020 'Leave country ...
'Leave country or get driven out in MNS style': Posters warns Bangladeshis

ANI
Published Feb 4, 2020, 12:05 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2020, 12:05 pm IST
The posters also feature MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his son Amit Thackeray, who was recently inducted into the party.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) posters stating 'Bangladeshis leave the country, otherwise you will be driven out in MNS style' were seen in Panvel in Raigad district on Monday. (Photo: ANI)
Raigad: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) posters stating 'Bangladeshis leave the country, otherwise you will be driven out in MNS style' were seen in Panvel in Raigad district on Monday.

Thackeray had earlier said that the party will take out a huge rally on February 9 in Mumbai to drive "illegal infiltrators" from Pakistan and Bangladesh, out of India.

"We will take out a huge rally on February 9 to drive illegal infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh, out of India. There can be a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but why should we shelter someone who has come from outside illegally?" he had said.

