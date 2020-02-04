Nation Politics 04 Feb 2020 'Attempts made ...
Nation, Politics

'Attempts made to mislead people, even critics praised budget': PM Modi

PTI
Published Feb 4, 2020, 12:20 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2020, 12:20 pm IST
BJP president J P Nadda, who attended the first parliamentary party meet after becoming the party chief, was felicitated by Modi and others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said attempts were made to mislead people on the Union Budget, however, even critics now accept that it is the best budget under the prevailing global economic scenario. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said attempts were made to mislead people on the Union Budget, however, even critics now accept that it is the best budget under the prevailing global economic scenario. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said attempts were made to mislead people on the Union Budget, however, even critics now accept that it is the best budget under the prevailing global economic scenario.

Speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meeting here, Modi hailed the Bodo accord and the agreement to settle the members of Bru-Reang tribe in Tripura, terming them "historic" successes of his government in this decade.

 

It will usher in an era of peace in the North East which has suffered decades of bloodshed and violence, he said.

Referring to the Union Budget, which was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, Modi said attempts were made to mislead people on it.

However, people have now realised that it is a very good budget and even critics have acknowledged that this is the best budget under the prevailing global economic scenario, he said.

BJP president J P Nadda, who attended the first parliamentary party meet after becoming the party chief, was felicitated by Modi and others.

Nadda expressed confidence about the BJP's win in the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls and added that over 240 party MPs are spending several days in the poor colonies of the national capital to reach out to voters.

...
Tags: narendra modi, union budget 2020-21, nirmala sitharaman, bjp, indian government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

BJP lawmaker Anantkumar Hedge on Tuesday amid the raging controversy over his remark on Mahatma Gandhi while adding that he has never said anything against the Father of the Nation. (Photo: ANI)

Didnt say anything against Gandhi, own my statement: BJP's Anantkumar Hedge

As the coronavirus death toll mounted to 425, India on Tuesday further tightened visa rules by cancelling the existing visas for Chinese and foreigners who had visited the country in the last two weeks. (Photo: File)

Coronavirus outbreak: India tightens rules for existing visas to Chinese

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi criticised the Centre over Union Budget 2020-21 and stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government is

'Modi govt is bankrupt,' says former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi

A Thailand national on Tuesday gave birth during a flight from Doha to Bangkok. (Photo: ANI)

Thailand national gives birth mid-air, flight makes emergency landing in Kolkata



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Leave country or get driven out in MNS style': Posters warns Bangladeshis

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) posters stating 'Bangladeshis leave the country, otherwise you will be driven out in MNS style' were seen in Panvel in Raigad district on Monday. (Photo: ANI)

'Modi govt is bankrupt,' says former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi criticised the Centre over Union Budget 2020-21 and stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government is

KT Rama Rao is like ‘Ghajini’, says K Laxman

K. Laxman.

Panel gives Andhra Pradesh special status hopes

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

AP to take legal assistance against Council existence

Andhra Pradesh Government Logo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham