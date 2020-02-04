Nation Politics 04 Feb 2020 AAP releases manifes ...
Nation, Politics

AAP releases manifesto with plan for 24-hour markets, promises quality education

PTI
Published Feb 4, 2020, 2:45 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2020, 2:45 pm IST
The party said its vision is to make every family prosperous and it will continue to work for full statehood to Delhi.
The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the February 8 polls, focussing on quality education, health, clean water and 24-hour electricity in the national capital. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the February 8 polls, focussing on quality education, health, clean water and 24-hour electricity in the national capital.

Released by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as "28-point guarantee card", the manifesto promises doorstep delivery of ration, free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens and Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of a safai karamchari if he dies on duty.

 

The party said its vision is to make every family prosperous and it will continue to work for full statehood to Delhi.

The manifesto also included a plan to allow markets for 24 hours under a pilot project.

Tags: aap, delhi assembly elections, manifesto, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


