AIADMK will lead alliance in Tamil Nadu: O Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: The AIADMK will lead the alliance in Tamil Nadu and it has begun talks in that direction, party convener and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said on Sunday.

“The alliance negotiations are top secret now. We will let you know when the knot is untied,” Mr Panneerselvam told reporters when reacting to queries from the media on whether the BJP or any other party has approached the AIADMK for alliance and if the AIADMK would head the alliance.

“So far as Tamil Nadu is concerned we are a strong force and hence the alliance will be formed under our leadership. Accordingly talks with friendly parties – regional and national, to forge an alliance (for the upcoming Lok Sabha election) have commenced,” said Mr Panneerselvam who earlier participated in a samabandhi (community feast) held at Sri Marundeshwar temple here in connection with the 50th death anniversary of Dravidian stalwart and former Chief Minister C. N. Annadurai.

The State government had organised the Samabandhi in about 313 temples across the State, including 34 in Chennai. AIADMK co-convener and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami participated in the community feat organised at the Sakthi Vinayagar temple in K. K. Nagar while Ministers, MPs and MLAs took part in similar events at various temples.

On Saturday while launching numerous developmental initiatives in Salem, Mr. Palaniswami had said his government would overcome all hurdles with the blessings of the people and return to power.

Mr Panneerselvam’s assertion comes amidst speculation in the media and political parties as well of a possible alliance with the BJP, which appears to be the only option for the party with almost all the parties including the Congress, VCK, MDMK and the Left parties supporting the principal opposition DMK. AMMK leader T. T. V. Dhinakaran has already made it clear that his party would have no truck with AIADMK or BJP.