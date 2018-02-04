search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expands ministry, inducts 3 caste leaders

RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Feb 4, 2018, 6:59 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2018, 6:59 am IST
The inductees are Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Jalam Patel and Balakrishna Patidar.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday expanded his ministry by inducting three new faces ahead of Assembly elections in the state, barely 10 months away.

The new ministers who were administered oath of office and secrecy by governor Anandiben Patel in Raj Bhavan on Saturday morning, represented three dominating castes of MP.

 

The inductees are Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Jalam Patel and Balakrishna Patidar. They represented Kushwaha, Patel and Patidar communities, considered traditional vote bank of BJP. 

Four of six farmers killed in police firing in Mandsaur in MP in June this year belonged to Patidar community.

Tags: cm shivraj singh chouhan, anandiben patel, mandsaur
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




