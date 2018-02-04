Congress in a fix on CM face for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh election

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan later this year, the Congress high command is caught in a dilemma over projecting chief ministerial candidates.

While in Rajasthan it’s a toss up between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, in Madhya Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath camps have locked horns.

Factionalism among the top leaders in both the states seems to be simmering.

While in Madhya Pradesh, three top Congress leaders — Scindia, Nath and Digvijay Singh — are in the race for being named the chief ministerial nominee, in Rajasthan the Gehlot camp is tacitly mounting pressure on Congress president Rahul Gandhi to make their leader the face of the party.

The Gehlot camp is projecting the Congress’ “stellar performance” in Gujarat elections last year to drive home its argument.

His supporters are highlighting the achievements of Mr Gehlot who was in-charge of party affairs in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress’ victory in the just-concluded Rajasthan Lok Sabha bypoll in Alwar is also being credited to Mr Gehlot.

“The Congress could win Alwar only because of Mr Gehlot,” said one of his supporter.