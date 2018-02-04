Asaduddin Owaisi slams attack on J&k students

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said the Haryana government was to be blamed for the alleged assault on two Kashmiri students in the state. A group of men attacked two Kashmiri students, Aaftab Ahmed and Amzad Ali, who were on a visit to Mahendergarh in Haryana.

The Haryana police lodged an FIR in connection with the incident at the Central University of Haryana in Mahendergarh. The FIR was registered under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence towards the common object), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC.

Mr Owaisi said that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s government had failed to provide protection to “life and limb” of the people of the state. He said the incident reflected that the government had failed to live up to its constitutional responsibility. “I strongly condemn the beating up of Kashmiri students. Kashmir is an integral part of India and it will remain that way. What crime did they do?” he said.