Visit every house for ensuing polls, Jagan tells YSRC workers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 5, 2023, 12:43 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2023, 7:24 am IST
Vijayawada East constituency incharge Devineni Avinash offers a bouquet to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the leaders and activists meeting at the camp office on Wednesday. (Photo by arrangement)
VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon his party activists to work together and reach out to help all eligible persons in getting welfare schemes, so that YSRC returns to power by winning all 175 assembly segments in the ensuing polls in Andhra Pradesh.

YSR Congress chief interacted with party activists from Vijayawada East assembly constituency at his camp office here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he told them that as the party is going to face elections in next 14–15 months, he is meeting party activists assembly constituency-wise. “Reach out to every person who has missed out from getting benefitted by the welfare schemes despite being eligible. Take their blessings,” Jagan advised party cadres.

The party president said they are recruiting YSRC convenors village / ward secretariat-wise as also Gruhasaradhulu, one each for 50–70 houses with presence of at least one woman in each team. The Gruhasaradhulu, being locals, will know who has not benefitted and will resolve problems of such people, he explained

The Chief Minister said their government is sanctioning benefits to additional beneficiaries twice a year, so that those who missed out can apply for the scheme again. He pointed out that the government had done good to nearly 88 percent of households in AP. “This has helped us win more than 80 percent seats in municipalities, including Kuppam; mandal praja parishads, mandal and zilla parishad territorial constituencies, apart from sarpanch posts in the state,” he recalled.

Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that the party has performed better in subsequent polls even in Vijayawada East Constituency, which elected the Opposition party MLA. He expressed confidence that with such performance, YSRC will be able to secure all 175 Assembly segments in the ensuing polls.

Laying stress on making change visible everywhere, YSRC chief underlined that schools and hospitals are getting a facelift and providing quality education and healthcare. RBKs are facilitating farming. By next Ugadi, the family doctor concept will also come into implementation in a full-fledged manner.

Jagan Mohan Reddy declared, “I appeal that you all take the ensuing polls very seriously. Once we win them, we will be in power for the next 30 years in Andhra Pradesh. This will help us provide good governance to people for the next three decades.”

The YSRC chief asserted that despite facing financial constraints, they are providing welfare benefits to all eligible persons. He cautioned that if party workers fail to reach out to people, it would be a major mistake. He directed party activists to compulsorily visit every house, seek blessings of people and win their favour.

Tags: ap chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, ysrc party, ysrc leaders
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


