I am ready quit if it helps Congress regain power: Revanth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Jan 4, 2023, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2023, 7:33 am IST
TPCC Chief A. Revanth Reddy, CLP Leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with senior party leaders attend TPCC training workshop at Gandhian Ideology Centre Bowenpally. (S. Surender Reddy/DC)
Hyderabad: TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy reiterated that he was ready to sacrifice his position in the party and would not hesitate to offer his life if it helps the party to come to power in the state.

In his keynote address at the one-day training camp for the party cadre here on Wednesday, while emphasising that there were ‘no differences’ within the Telangana Congress, he said that he was ready to offer his post to anyone if it would benefit the party. “I am ready to sacrifice the position. This will be nothing compared to Rahul Gandhi’s nationwide walkathon. People are asking us to get united. They don’t want money or liquor but wish us to win,” he said.    

Revanth said that despite people giving mandate twice to K. Chandrashekar Rao, he has failed to fulfill the six-decade old aspirations of Telangana people. “There is no one in the state who feels that he has not been cheated by Rao. Who has given you the right to snatch away land from people?” he said.

Earlier during the day, he alleged that lakhs were affected after the implementation of dharani portal.

Former minister K. Jana Reddy challenged the notion of BRS leaders that in contrast to earlier governments, Rao’s eight-year tenure has resulted in GDP growth. He said that it was the earlier Congress governments that helped achieve 19.88 % growth, whereas Rao’s government achieved 12.55%.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka explained about how dharani has impacted the lives of people and how unclaimed properties changed hands and were updated in the land revenue records.

The meeting was attended by Konda Surekha, Mohammed Ali Shabbir and T. Jeevan Reddy while A Maheshwar Reddy, T. Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy and some other seniors kept themselves away. Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy was away in Delhi.

