BJP to reach out to more people through 'Saral' app

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 4, 2023, 11:40 pm IST
Hyderabad: The BJP is planning to make it easy for its booth committees across the country by launching ‘Saral’, an app that the ground-level party workers and leaders can use to upload details right from the polling booth-level.

The app will be launched by the party’s president J.P. Nadda on Saturday during an online meeting with presidents and members of the party’s polling booth level committees of all 119 constituencies in the state, senior party leader N. Indrasena Reddy said on Wednesday.

The app is part of a digital push to bring its ground-level workers online for easier transmission of information of the party’s activities, plans and programmes, Reddy, who is coordinating for the January 7 meeting, said.

Information will also be shared through the app to the party workers about the failures of the BRS government using which they can educate all voters. Reddy said as part of preparation for Saturday’s meeting, four party ‘pramukhs’ – a convener to oversee all programmes; a poshak drawn from a list of former MLAs, ministers, MPs or contestants who will spend three days a month till elections in their assigned constituencies; along with one full time booth-level worker and one full-time ‘Prabhari’ per constituency, are already at work to ensure the online meeting with Nadda will go off smoothly.

Tags: bharatiya janata party (bjp), saral, n. indrasena reddy, bharat rashtra samiti (brs), brs government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


