AP opposition parties oppose restrictions on public meetings

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 4, 2023, 12:29 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2023, 12:29 am IST
Vijayawada: The opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh have opposed the curbs imposed on public meetings in the state by the YSRC government following two stampedes.

Telugu Desam MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary came down heavily on the government and termed the order as a New Year gift that deprived the people of their democratic rights. The GO-1 is based on the provisions of the 1861 Police Act implemented by the British and these are outdated.”

"This reflects the fascist mentality of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Jagan turned out to be a murderer of democracy and it proved his dictatorial style," he said.

He said the Press Council of India (PCI) had pulled the CM up when he issued a similar GO, numbering 2430.

CPI state secretary K. Ramakrishna said the order was anti-democratic the party would move court seeking justice.

BJP state president Somu Veerraju asked why the GO was not uploaded on the public domain. A thorough investigation should be done on the two stampedes that claimed the lives of many people twice in four days and the government must take steps to prevent such incidents, he said.

CPIM state secretary V. Srinivas Rao said the government should withdraw the order against roadshows and rallies in the state. “Giving all powers to the police is dangerous in a democratic system. The CPIM opposes the suppression of civil rights.”

