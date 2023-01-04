Amith Shah to address public meeting in Kurnool on Sunday

ANANTAPUR: Union home minister Amit Shah's visit to Kurnool on January 8 gains special significance as the BJP sets its eyes on the Rayalaseema region.

Amit Shah would visit Kurnool and Puttaparthi. He would address a public meeting in Kurnool city and later visit Prasanthi Nilayam for darshan at the Maha Samadhi of Satya Saibaba.

The BJP plans to strengthen its organisational network in the region for the 2024 general elections. The party raised the slogan of Rayalaseema Declaration with a promise to develop the backward region. BJP state chief Somu Veerraju is working overtime to make the home minister’s visit a big success.

In view of the controversy over the AP government’s recent GO-1 banning public meetings on roads and highways, BJP Rajya Sabha member C.M. Ramesh said there was no need for his party to take any permission from the state government for the Union home minister’s public meeting.

“AP is already in a state of debt with no chance of any developmental activity but the YSRC government is trying to divert attention and suppress the opposition parties. The government cannot restrict the presence of people on the roads just because some accidents have occurred,” he said.

The Rayalaseema unit of the BJP is planning to highlight the achievements of the BJP-led NDA government.

Former BJP MLA Parthasarathi observed that the Amit Shah meeting would bring 'josh' for the party cadres of Rayalaseema and “a majority of the people in the region are already in favour of the BJP.”