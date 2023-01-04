  
Nation, Politics

Allow Congress’ protests, Telangana HC tells police

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 4, 2023, 11:21 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2023, 12:52 am IST
 Telangana High Court (Representational Image)

HYDERABAD: Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Hyderabad police commissioner and the central zone DCP to permit the dharna planned by the state Congress in protest against the lackadaisical attitude of the state government towards sarpanchs and public representatives of local bodies.

An application from senior leader Mahesh Kumar Goud, on behalf of the Congress, seeking permission for the dharna on January 2 had been rejected by Hyderabad police hours before the scheduled programme.

Challenging it, Goud had approached the High Court. Police had arrested several top leaders of the state Congress to prevent the dharna on January 2.

Ponnam Ashok Goud, arguing on behalf of the petitioner, regretted that the state government was not giving its nod for a peaceful and democratic protest. The judge directed the police to grant permission for the dharna, albeit after submitting a fresh application to the police.

The court asked the petitioner to submit an application along with undertaking that not more than 300 people will attend the dharna and that Covid-19 precautions would be followed. The court further said that if the petitioner violated the conditions, the authorities were at liberty to take the necessary action.

Tags: justice bollam vijaysen reddy, telangana high court, mahesh kumar goud, covid-19, ponnam ashok goud
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


