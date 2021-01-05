Nation Politics 04 Jan 2021 Madhy Pradesh: Shivr ...
Nation, Politics

Madhy Pradesh: Shivraj declines to get vaccinated now, Congress takes potshot

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jan 5, 2021, 4:48 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2021, 4:48 am IST
The Chief Minister said that priority groups should be vaccinated first and his turn should come later
The Opposition Congress took a potshot at Chouhan for opting out of the first phase of vaccination, saying that his decision would not inspire confidence among the people on the corona vaccine (Photo:PTI)
 The Opposition Congress took a potshot at Chouhan for opting out of the first phase of vaccination, saying that his decision would not inspire confidence among the people on the corona vaccine (Photo:PTI)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday joined the select group of politicians in the country who have chosen to opt-out of the initial phase of coronavirus vaccination, by declaring that he would not get the vaccine right away.

Mr Chouhan, however, has his reasons for deciding not to get vaccinated first. The CM said that priority groups should be vaccinated first and his turn should come later.

 

“I will not get vaccinated now. The vaccine should be administered to others first. My turn should come afterwards. We should ensure that the priority groups get vaccinated”, Mr Chouhan said, while addressing the commissioners, district collectors and police officers through video conferencing.

Mr Chouhan’s comment comes a day after the Drugs Controller-General of India gave its approval to two coronavirus vaccines, one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and the other by Bharat Biotech, for emergency use.

Hours after the DCGI granted approval to the two vaccines, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav said he will not get vaccinated now, inviting sharp reactions from several BJP leaders, who dubbed his attitude towards the coronavirus vaccine as “negative”.

 

The Opposition Congress took a potshot at Mr Chouhan for opting out of the first phase of vaccination, saying that his decision would not inspire confidence among the people on the corona vaccine.

“As chief minister of the state, Mr Chouhan should volunteer to be the first to get vaccinated to inspire confidence among people for the corona vaccine. But he has announced he would get vaccinated later. This may hurt the confidence of people in the vaccine”, state Congress spokesman Narendra Singh Saluja said.

...
Tags: shivraj singh, covid vaccine trail, shivraj declines vaccine


Latest From Nation

Health officials take part in dry run or a mock drill for Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine delivery at a government-run hospital in Hyderabad on January 2, 2021. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)

253 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths reported in Telangana

Drugs Controller General of India Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia (R) during a press conference to announce the approval of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 03, 2021. (PTI)

Covishield to cost Rs.200 per dose, export banned by government

KCR would hold meetings with experts of irrigation and the legal field to chalk out a strategy to resolve the issues

KCR to expedite irrigation projects in Telangana

The farmers have threatened to hold a rally on January 26 if their demand for repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee on the MSP are not met (Image: PTI)

Government-farmers talks inconclusive as unions firm in seeking repeal of laws



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

For Bengal polls, Owaisi chooses Mamata's rival

The AIMIM chief met Siddiqui, the religious shrine's secretary who aspires to float a political outfit for Muslims, hunting for an ally to contest the Bengal polls (File Photo:S. Surender Reddy)

Government-farmers talks inconclusive as unions firm in seeking repeal of laws

The farmers have threatened to hold a rally on January 26 if their demand for repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee on the MSP are not met (Image: PTI)

Jagan seeks Central funds for housing scheme in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has taken a special drive to provide house sites to 30.75 lakh poor people and 68,677 acres of land, including 25,433 acres of government land, has been plotted and distributed to the eligible poor families (DC Image)

Farmers ask Didi to join their stir

Farmers shout slogans at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (PTI)

BJP says Congress is not proud of anything that is made in India

JP Nadda and Hardeep Singh Puri hit out at the Congress after some of its leaders questioned the approval process for Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine (Image:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham