Nation Politics 04 Jan 2021 Jaishankar to undert ...
Nation, Politics

Jaishankar to undertake 3 day visit to Sri Lanka from Tuesday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 5, 2021, 4:11 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2021, 4:11 am IST
With China giving massive economic aid to India’s neighbourhood, India has stepped up its economic assistance to its neighbours
China too has considerable economic interests in Sri Lanka, which is why observers note New Delhi is going all out to keep the Chinese influence at bay. (Photo: AP)
 China too has considerable economic interests in Sri Lanka, which is why observers note New Delhi is going all out to keep the Chinese influence at bay. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: External affairs minister S. Jaishankar will go on a three-day official visit to Sri Lanka starting Tuesday. With China giving massive economic aid to India’s neighbourhood, from Nepal to Iran, India has stepped up its economic assistance to its neighbours as well as nations in the Indian Ocean Region, including Sri Lanka.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual summit with Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa on September 26. Ties between New Delhi and Colombo remain friendly despite the issue of Indian Tamil fishermen being caught by the Sri Lankan authorities, which the two nations are trying to resolve. India had said last month that “there exists a common understanding to handle the matter in a humanitarian manner”.

 

In a statement, the MEA said: “At the invitation of Sri Lankan foreign minister Dinesh Gunawardena, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Sri Lanka from 5-7 January 2021. He will hold discussions with his counterpart and Sri Lanka’s leadership on the entire gamut of bilateral relations.”

The MEA added: “This will be the first foreign visit by EAM in 2021, and also the first by a foreign dignitary to Sri Lanka in the New Year. As such, it signifies the priority both countries attach to strengthening their close and cordial relations in all spheres of mutual interest.”

 

China too has considerable economic interests in Sri Lanka, which is why observers note New Delhi is going all out to keep the Chinese influence at bay. Government sources earlier told this newspaper that India’s total development assistance to Sri Lanka now exceeds $3.45 billion, of which $560 million is in the form of grant assistance. India’s aid programmes in Sri Lanka focus on capacity-building, human resources development connectivity and infrastructure development.

Not surprisingly, India has undertaken numerous development projects covering all provinces in Sri Lanka. The sources said these “span a wide range of areas, from cultural conservation in the form of restoration of Thiruketheeswaram Temple to the construction of iconic landmarks like the Jaffna cultural centre to enhancing connectivity through restoration of railway lines”. India has also “renovated various schools, provided computers and created English language labs across the country, besides upgrading four vocational training centres in the island nation”. But it is the Indian housing project to construct 50,000 houses in Sri Lanka that is India’s flagship and largest grant assistance project in Sri Lanka.

 

...
Tags: s. jaishankar, visit to srilanka


Latest From Nation

Health officials take part in dry run or a mock drill for Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine delivery at a government-run hospital in Hyderabad on January 2, 2021. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)

253 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths reported in Telangana

Drugs Controller General of India Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia (R) during a press conference to announce the approval of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 03, 2021. (PTI)

Covishield to cost Rs.200 per dose, export banned by government

The Opposition Congress took a potshot at Chouhan for opting out of the first phase of vaccination, saying that his decision would not inspire confidence among the people on the corona vaccine (Photo:PTI)

Madhy Pradesh: Shivraj declines to get vaccinated now, Congress takes potshot

KCR would hold meetings with experts of irrigation and the legal field to chalk out a strategy to resolve the issues

KCR to expedite irrigation projects in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

For Bengal polls, Owaisi chooses Mamata's rival

The AIMIM chief met Siddiqui, the religious shrine's secretary who aspires to float a political outfit for Muslims, hunting for an ally to contest the Bengal polls (File Photo:S. Surender Reddy)

Jagan seeks Central funds for housing scheme in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has taken a special drive to provide house sites to 30.75 lakh poor people and 68,677 acres of land, including 25,433 acres of government land, has been plotted and distributed to the eligible poor families (DC Image)

Farmers ask Didi to join their stir

Farmers shout slogans at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (PTI)

BJP says Congress is not proud of anything that is made in India

JP Nadda and Hardeep Singh Puri hit out at the Congress after some of its leaders questioned the approval process for Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine (Image:PTI)

Multi-purpose facility centres to start soon: Chief Minister Jagan

The chief minister said ‘From Seed to Sale’ should be the motto of RBKs and they should support farmers in all activities ranging from sowing seeds to selling the crop
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham