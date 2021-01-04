BJP plans protest to support pensioners in TS

. Sanjay accused the state government of putting a lot of pressure on sarpanches by loading them with development activities without allocating sufficient budgets to gram panchayats.

Hyderabad: The BJP will lead a protest to secure the demands of pensioners and employees which are pending with the state government for several years, Bandi Sanjay, the TS party unit president, announced on Sunday.

He was speaking after several TRS leaders including members of zilla and mandal territorial committees, sarpanches and former market committee chairmen from the erstwhile Nizamabad district joined the BJP. Sanjay and Nizamabad MP D. Arvind were present at the joining ceremony at the party state headquarters.

Sanjay alleged that the state government had failed to even pay salaries to tractor drivers who are working in gram panchayats. Sanjay accused the state government of putting a lot of pressure on sarpanches by loading them with development activities without allocating sufficient budgets to gram panchayats.

Referring to the isues of employees, he demanded that trade union leaders should reveal the details of their meeting with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao last week, when he announced the pay hike and increase in the retirement age. Sanjay pointed out that promotions of government teachers and civil constables had been affected since 1990.

Sanjay also condemned the police lathicharge on Sunday against ABVP leaders at Kakatiya University when they were demanding appointment of Vice-Chancellors to state universities. He criticised minister Errabelli Dayakar Roa for the police lathicharge which occurred during his visit to the university.

The Karimnagar MP expressed happiness over the Modi's government bringing the post-matric scholarships for SC students. He demanded that the state government provide 40 per cent funding for SC students and the scheme introduced by the Prime Minister would benefit 4 crore SC students across the country.

BJP MP Arvind said that the TRS was campaigning on the Kalwakuntla family agenda. As Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has lost people’s support, several TRS leaders are discussing that Rao is unfit for the CM’s Post, Arvind claimed.

The Nizamabad MP said that Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhendhar Reddy's comments about minister K.T. Rama Rao being eligble for the CM’s post indirectly indicated that Chandrashekar Rao was unfit for the post.